Al Horford Hitting his Post-All-Star Stride

“This is where the fun begins.”

Those were Al Horford’s final words before heading into the All-Star break Feb. 16, as he looked ahead to the final stretch of the regular season.

For the veteran center, this is his favorite time of the year.

In the weeks leading up to the playoffs, Horford begins to turn his game up a notch. His career statistics can back that up, as his post-All-Star numbers are higher than his pre-All-Star marks in nearly every major category – points, rebounds, steals, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage, etc.

This season is shaping up to be no different, as Horford appears to have hit his stride coming out of the break.

In his last six games, Horford has averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. Those are all substantial improvements compared to his first 50 games when he logged 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Horford recorded by far his best effort of the campaign Thursday night against Memphis, as he notched season bests of 21 points and 15 rebounds while tying his season highs in field goal makes and 3-point makes with eight and four, respectively.

He’s seen a tremendous spike in his 3-point shooting of late, as he’s knocked down 47.1 percent of his long-distance attempts over the past eight games compared to the 29.2-percent clip that he logged during his first 48 games.

Horford said following Wednesday morning’s shootaround in Charlotte that he believes his improved 3-point shooting is due to “the fact that we’re continuing to gel but also, the guys continue to trust me and have confidence in me being in those positions. And whether it's Jayson (Tatum) or Jaylen (Brown) staying in my ear, the way that we're moving the ball and everything, also makes things a lot better for everyone. I'm just happy to shoot it better this last stretch.”

One of the reasons why Horford tends to perform better down the stretch is that he’s learned how to pace himself throughout the season so that he has more than enough fuel left in the tank to ramp up his play heading into the playoffs.

The team is seemingly on board with the process as well, seeing as Horford has eclipsed the 30-minute mark in each of his last six games after doing so just five times during his previous 20 appearances.

“If I need to play a lot of minutes, I’m fine with it,” Horford said. “I’m really taking care of myself, doing what I need to do. Our performance staff here is doing a great job making sure that I’m ready to go for every game and it’s just something we’re working on constantly every day.”

It’s extra important to him that he's feeling ready at this time of year, knowing what’s at stake for his team as it looks to continue its rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

“I just feel like when we’re getting closer to the Playoffs, when the Playoffs start, just the magnitude and how much these games mean – for me, personally, I feel like my game elevates because of that,” Horford said. “So it’s just a lot of fun to be in this position right now.”

It’s particularly fun when his individual success is correlating with the team’s success. Boston has won five out of six games post-break with its lone loss coming in the second game of a back-to-back when Horford was given the night off to rest.

The Celtics have now won 14 of their last 16 games heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Hornets, and Horford’s rise has been one of the key contributing factors to their ascendency.