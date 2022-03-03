Tatum's Birthday Gift from the NBA: A Matchup vs. Morant

BOSTON – For his 24th birthday, Jayson Tatum will be gifted a nationally-televised matchup against another one of the NBA’s great young talents in Ja Morant.

Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies will visit Tatum’s Boston Celtics Thursday night at TD Garden, where a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league will take place.

Memphis has surfaced as a dark horse in the Western Conference, boasting the league’s third-best record at 43-20. Such an emergence is in large part due to a breakout, MVP-caliber season from their 22-year-old point guard, who is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Morant has averaged 34.3 points per game over the past month, which is the leading mark in the Western Conference during that span and the second-leading mark in the NBA behind Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan (34.6 PPG).

Even more impressive is the fact that Morant has logged career-highs in scoring in three of his last four games. He notched 44 points against Portland on Feb. 16, 46 points against Chicago on Feb. 26, and 52 points in his most recent outing against San Antonio on Feb. 28.

“He’s been playing great this whole season, but obviously as of late,” Tatum said following Thursday morning’s shootaround in Brighton. “He’s one of the special players in this league. It’s gonna take a group effort tonight to guard him and the team. It should be a fun one tonight.”

If Morant hopes to keep his string of high-scoring performances alive against the league’s hottest defense, he’ll have to shift into an even higher gear.

Over the past month, the Celtics have led the NBA in nearly every major defensive category, including fewest points allowed, lowest opponent field-goal percentage, blocked shots, et cetera.

With that being said, Boston’s defense will have to come in with a heightened focus as well, as it looks to contain one of the greatest athletes in the game – one who just keeps improving each month.

“It’s just so impressive of how relentless he is and how he's gotten better,” Al Horford said of Morant. “You see him getting to the basket, which is impressive, but also shooting the ball; he's shooting the ball pretty well from the 3-point line and just being very aggressive, very free.”

One disadvantage that the Celtics have is that they will be without Jaylen Brown. The star wing suffered a minor ankle sprain during Tuesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks and is still too sore to play.

As an elite perimeter defender, Brown likely would have been matched up against Morant on several possessions. Now, that burden will fall upon the likes of Marcus Smart and Derrick White, among others.

Even with Brown out for nearly all of the last game, the Celtics were still able to overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Hawks 107-98. Tatum stepped up in Brown’s absence, delivering game highs of 33 points and seven assists, along with eight rebounds.

And the birthday boy will likely have to do the same tonight in a matchup between two of the league’s brightest young stars.