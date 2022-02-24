C’s Begin Final Stretch at Full Strength with Smart, Williams Back

Rolling into All-Star Weekend with 11 wins over a 13-game stretch, the Boston Celtics were probably the last team in the NBA that needed a break. However, for Marcus Smart and Rob Williams, the pause in action couldn’t have come at a better time.

Both Smart and Williams sustained injuries in the week leading up to the break, as Smart sprained his ankle during Boston’s 48-point blowout against the Philadelphia 76ers and Williams strained his right calf during its previous matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

They likely would have missed a few more games if it hadn’t been for the timing of the break, which gave them eight extra days to heal up. Now, they’re both on track to return for Boston’s first post-All-Star matchup Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Following Thursday morning’s shootaround, Smart recalled the night of his injury as being “pretty harsh,” as he couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg and had to be helped off the court by his teammates.

He spent his break getting soaking in the sun, getting a bit of rest, and doing some pool workouts, which helped the swelling in his ankle go down. All that remains is a bone bruise, which is still somewhat painful, but tolerable to play through.

“We did everything that we were supposed to do to check it, test it out, make sure I was ready to go before going out there,” Smart said of his impending return. “I feel pretty confident and the staff feels pretty confident that I’m in a good place.”

Smart said that the pain from the bruise will likely linger for a while. But knowing his history of playing through injuries, he doesn’t anticipate that it will be a problem.

“It’s what I’ve always been able to do,” Smart said of pushing through pain. “It’s something that I’ve been blessed with – these injuries that I’ve had – to be able to come back in a time that probably wasn’t expected. But just to be out there with those guys, we have a really good groove going, and I just want to really keep it going.”

Williams has also returned from injury earlier than expected on a few occasions this season, and he plans to do so again Thursday night.

“His recovery has been better this year, especially with the increase in minutes and his role, but also his prevention,” head coach Ime Udoka noted. “He’s built that up. He’s getting his body right, so he limits some injuries and soreness and things of that nature, so when he does have the injury happen, he’s able to bounce back more quickly.”

Having a weeklong break certainly helped to expedite the recovery process for Williams, as it prevented him from missing extra games.

“Thankfully (the injury) came around the time that it did, being the All-Star break and getting a couple of days off,” Williams said. “Really I was just anxious to get back, man. Anxious to get out there and run today. The trainers were asking am I all right, and I’m telling them I’m ready to go. Just ready to get that feeling back – a winning feeling.”

With Smart and Williams back in the lineup, the Celtics can now embark on the final stretch of the regular season with a fully healthy roster, giving them all of the tools they need to get that winning feeling back.