Theis Set to Suit Up vs. Philly: ‘Grateful to Be Back’

When Daniel Theis stepped back into the Boston Celtics’ locker room Friday night, it felt like home sweet home.

Returning in the same fashion in which he had departed nearly 11 months prior, as part of a trade-deadline deal, the 29-year-old center reunited with his old teammates and watched the last two games from the sideline as his trade from Houston was finalized.

“It felt like I never left,” said Theis, whom the Celtics re-acquired Thursday in exchange for Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, and Dennis Schroder. “All the same guys I played with are still here, with the addition of Derrick (White) and some young guys … I’m happy and grateful to be back.”

After all technicalities of the trade were ironed out, Theis finally got to rejoin his teammates on the court at Tuesday morning’s shootaround in Philadelphia ahead of a matchup with the 76ers. There, not only did Theis feel like he had never left; he also played like he had never left.

Head coach Ime Udoka said that Theis slid into the practice session seamlessly, noting how his defensive versatility fit perfectly with Boston’s new switching system.

“Going through his first shootaround today, a lot of familiarity with this group,” Udoka said. “They’ve all been here with him and so we’re excited to add him to the mix. And he does a lot of things that we do already. He's a big that can switch and guard inside, outside so it kind of fits right in as far as that. Another guy you can play with Al (Horford) and match him in similar the way we use Rob (Williams). And so I think it's a pretty seamless fit as far as that and it's just a matter of him getting back up to game shape.”

By returning to “game shape,” Udoka was alluding to the fact that Theis hasn’t seen any live game action in over a month. Despite putting up solid numbers through the first couple of months of the season, averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 26 appearances (21 starts), Theis fell out of Houston’s rotation in mid-January as the rebuilding Rockets began to focus more on developing their youngsters.

With that in mind, Boston's staff will proceed with caution, likely limiting Theis to no more than 20 minutes Tuesday night.

“A month is a month; you can get shots and some script sessions up with us but that's obviously not game speed,” said Udoka. “And jumping into a highly contested game tonight is going to take some toll. And then you have to take into regard, we have a back-to-back coming up (with a home game Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons). And so, we'll be cautious of that, but it depends on how he's playing, honestly.”

Theis is itching to finally get back onto the floor again, especially in an important matchup against the Sixers and back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Joel Embiid. Looking at the big picture, he’s also looking forward to just playing for a winning organization again, which he hopes to elevate.

“To see them play hard like this, especially the last six weeks when they changed some defensive stuff, it’s just great basketball,” Theis said of the C’s, who have won eight straight and 10 of their last 11. “Just sharing the ball, and Rob as a rim protector, it looks fun. The last two games I watched, one from the locker room and one from the sideline, it’s fun to watch.”

Now, the watching part is over for Theis. It’s time for him to get back out on the court and rekindle the chemistry with his old teammates.