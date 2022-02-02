Celtics Look to Keep Buzzing Wednesday Night vs. Hornets

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will look to ride their January hot streak into their first matchup of February Wednesday night, as they’ll have a chance to rise up the East standings against a Charlotte Hornets team that currently hold a game-and-a-half lead.

A victory tonight at TD Garden would push the Celtics past the Toronto Raptors into eighth place and would also tie their longest winning streak of the season at three. Beating the Hornets would also mark a sign of progress, after losing to them two weeks ago in Boston.

Looking back on the 111-102 defeat, Josh Richardson believes the Celtics need to come out with greater ferocity, play with more hustle in transition, and show more connectivity on the defensive end this time around.

“I think they just out-toughed us last game,” Richardson said following Wednesday morning’s shootaround. “I think that they played well in transition. We let them get out and I think we kind of left our teammates on an island too much on defense. They had a lot of space to work with. Getting our strengths down, getting back to our game plan, I think that will give us a better chance to win.”

Boston will also have to do a better job of containing Terry Rozier, both from a scoring and playmaking standpoint. The former Celtics point guard went off against his old club with a game-high 28 points and a season-high 10 assists, to go along with four rebounds.

“He's tough,” Richardson noted. “He's an aggressive player, shot maker, very shifty. Those guys over there got him playing with a lot of confidence. He's one of those guys that once he gets going and sees a couple go in, then the night gets a lot tougher on defense. So hopefully we can try to contain him early.”

Boston also had some struggles on the offensive end in that game. Jayson Tatum shot just 5-for-19, including 0-for-7 from long range, and the Celtics as a whole shot 43.3 percent, including 30.4 percent from deep.

“We just didn't make as many shots as we needed to,” said Richardson, who logged 10 points and three assists off the bench that night. “Hopefully those drop tonight and we can get on a roll.”

The Celtics have been on a roll ever since their loss to the Hornets, winning four of their last five games while holding each losing team under 100 points. Tatum has bounced back as well, averaging 33.0 points per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from three during that same stretch.

What has helped the Celtics achieve their latest success is staying healthy over the past handful of games. They’ve had their regular starting five entirely active now for five consecutive games, which marks the longest such stretch of the season. In those contests, the Celtics have outscored their opponents by an average of 23.6 points per game.

“I think we’ve found some continuity and what we're gonna have to bring to the table every night,” Richardson said. “And once we all get to doing our job at the highest level, then hopefully we can keep stringing these games. We’ve won like nine of our last 13, but we’d like to go on a little streak. So hopefully we can start getting that right now, start keeping that consistency, and move forward.”

A revenge win against the Hornets Wednesday night would be another step in the right direction.