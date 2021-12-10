Celtics Aim to Restore Defensive Identity Against Suns

Despite seeing progress on the offensive end throughout their West Coast trip, the Boston Celtics haven’t seen progress in the win/loss column, having dropped three out of four on the road.

Head coach Ime Udoka attributes the team’s slippage to its regression on the defensive end, which is where the team had been shining throughout the previous month.

Boston entered the trip with the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA (104.5). But over the past four games, it has had the third-worst defensive rating in the league (121.3). The C’s have also allowed their last four opponents to shoot a combined 50.3 percent from the field (third-highest in the NBA during that span) after entering the trip with an opposing clip of 43.2 percent (third-lowest in the NBA prior to Dec. 3).

Despite the poor defensive numbers, the Celtics have only suffered one “bad” loss – a 117-102 beatdown handed to them by the Los Angeles Lakers. The other two losses against Utah and the LA Clippers went down to the wire, while their one win came in blowout fashion over Portland.

The one attribute that has kept the Celtics alive is offense – they’ve posted an offensive rating of 122.0 over the past four games, which is second only to Utah during that span.

However, in the final game of his team’s trip against the 20-4 Phoenix Suns Friday night, Udoka wants his team to shift their focus back to the defensive end.

“We have to get back to who we are and what’s given us success earlier in the year; not to shift 100 percent to the offensive side and neglect what we do well,” Udoka said following Friday morning’s shootaround in Phoenix. “We have to get back to our identity, guarding the right way and paying attention to personnel and details.”

There will be a lot of details to pay attention to Friday night when the C’s take on the fifth-best offense and second-best overall team in the league. Phoenix will be without leading scorer Devin Booker, which somewhat offsets Jaylen Brown’s absence for the Celtics, but the Suns still have several other offensive threats to worry about.

The most obvious one is veteran floor general Chris Paul, who is averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game at the age of 36. And then in the frontcourt, the Celtics will have their hands full with Deandre Ayton, who is posting 16.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

“We have to do a really good job with him, trying to stay between him and the basket as much as possible, and just making him earn everything he gets,” Celtics big man Al Horford said of Ayton. “He's a really good player and, as bigs, we need to do a good job. And sometimes our guards will be switched on him as well, so understanding what we're trying to accomplish and just make sure that we stay solid on him.”

Phoenix also has an abundance of scoring depth, as nine different players are averaging at least 9.3 points per game.

“Any time you have Paul added to the mix, he elevates the group in general, which he did last year,” Udoka said of the reigning Western Conference champions. "[Their] guys know their role, execute it very well. They have a captain and a quarterback who really runs the ship well and he's done that throughout his whole career. I had several playoff series against him, so I've seen that firsthand with him. But I think a lot has to do with their role players and how they accept what they're doing out there.”

The Celtics will need to focus on their accepting their roles Friday night, as well. And that starts with their effort on the defensive end.

“So get back to that identity, guard the way we're capable,” Udoka said. “That gives us a chance every night.”