Celtics Eye Redemption in Monday's Rematch vs. Cavs

The Boston Celtics are ready to put Saturday night’s collapse in Cleveland behind them, and they’ll get a chance to do so 48 hours later in a rematch at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The C’s came out with fresh minds for their Monday morning shootaround, eager to patch up the areas in which they faltered down the stretch during the Cavaliers’ 19-point comeback victory.

“I felt that we had good energy today,” Romeo Langford said following shootaround. “We weren’t dwelling on the loss. We all know what happened, what we needed to work on. We just want to keep getting better and look at those areas that we messed up on.”

The Celtics played with great energy for the majority of Saturday night’s game, especially considering how they were playing on the second night of a back-to-back following an overtime win against the defending NBA champion Bucks the night before. They outscored Cleveland 20-9 in the first quarter, went up by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, and went into the final frame with a 74-62 advantage.

However, Boston’s offense became stagnant and sloppy in the fourth quarter, leading to nine turnovers, a 29-15 scoring disadvantage and ultimately, a 91-89 defeat.

“The areas where we really concentrated on for the most part of the game and we did well, hurt us in the fourth quarter,” head coach Ime Udoka said referring to the swing in both the turnover and rebounding departments. “But more so than that, offensively, only scoring 15. We hold a team to 91, I feel that should be a runaway win.”

Although rebounding was an issue in the fourth quarter, such was not the case throughout the whole game. Cleveland corralled only five offensive boards in the first three quarters, before collecting four in the fourth quarter alone. The same was true with the turnovers: the C’s only coughed up the rock 10 times during the first three frames before nearly doubling that total in the final 12 minutes.

“We feel as if we did enough to win," Langford said. "It’s just little things like offensive rebounds. They didn’t get a lot throughout the whole game, but basically got the majority of them in the last quarter. And those were big rebounds. So just rebounding and finishing off and communicating more on defense," he believes is what the team needs to improve upon in round two.

The benefit of playing a team twice in a 48-hour span is that the previous matchup is still fresh in Boston's mind and so, it’s easier to see what adjustments need to be made than if the rematch were to take place weeks or months apart.

After reviewing the film of Saturday night’s game, Udoka noted, “There were some tendencies, personnel, that we didn't quite follow as well, about certain [matchups]. And so we can clean those up. Look at a few actions that they had and some things they did defensively in areas we can clean up.”

After focusing on those areas at shootaround, the Celtics will look to apply them during Monday night’s redemption match, which tips off at 7 p.m.