Rob Williams Hopes to Carve Out Role as C’s Open Preseason

Entering the 2020-21 season without a guaranteed role in the Celtics rotation is not a worrisome matter for Robert Williams. If anything, the third-year big man could benefit from the uncertainty that lies in front of him.

Williams will be fighting for minutes every day, alongside a pair of proven veteran centers in Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis. The opportunity to do so is something that the 23-year-old is very much looking forward to, as he described to reporters via Zoom Tuesday afternoon prior to Boston’s first preseason game in Philadelphia.

“I feel like that's the fun part of it,” Williams said of the friendly competition that he anticipates between he and his frontcourt teammates. “We'll push each other. Obviously, everybody wants to be in the rotation, but I don't feel like it's pressure at all. I feel like it's fun that that's my job.”

In preparation for that job, Williams has spent the last few months working to improve his physical being and his overall game. He has primarily focused on enhancing his core strength, his conditioning, and his touch around the basket.

“I was working with one of the trainers that I was around when I grew up, and he helped me a lot strengthening my core,” said the Louisiana native. “I fall a lot. [President of basketball operations Danny Ainge] tells me that all the time. I fall a lot on the court with little contact, so just trying to change that aspect.

“[My trainer] helped me strengthen my core, and other than that, I usually just wake up and run a couple of miles every morning, just making sure my conditioning is straight.”

Williams appeared to be in great condition over the summer when he emerged as a strong contributor during Boston’s playoff run inside the NBA bubble. He finished off the seeding games with three double-digit scoring performances over his last five appearances, and then played a solid role during the Celtics’ second-round series with the Toronto Raptors, against whom he made a whopping 18-of-20 field-goal attempts. Those efforts, in his eyes, are a sign of things to come.

“I plan on for sure picking up where I left off in the Playoffs,” the 6-foot-8 center said. “I feel like I have that same good energy, the good momentum.”

While Williams plans to bring similar energy, he also hopes to expand upon it. This fall, he’s worked on mixing up his scoring repertoire, hinting that we may no longer see him dunk the ball every time he catches it in the low post.

“I’m really just learning that I don’t have to dunk everything,” said Williams, whose career 71.9 percent clip from the field is largely due to his dunking tendencies. “I’m working on my touch, floaters around the rim, that’s been a big part of my offseason.”

Williams should have plenty of opportunities to display his newfound touch and core strength Tuesday night, especially since both Thompson (hamstring strain) and Theis (sore lower back) will be sidelined for the preseason opener. That means starting tonight, Williams can begin to prove his value through game action as he looks to carve out a role within Boston’s competitive big-man rotation.