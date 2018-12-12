Horford Likely To Miss Three or More Games with Knee Injury

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Al Horford is likely to miss the next week of games after being diagnosed with Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee, Brad Stevens announced Wednesday morning.

Stevens, speaking to the media at Boston’s shootaround ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Wizards in D.C., said that the Celtics have dealt with similar injuries in the past and want to get Horford back to full strength before he returns to the lineup.

“He’s going to be out a little bit, but not too long,” the coach stated. “Just to strengthen him and get him feeling a lot better – a little bit similar to (Marcus) Morris last year – and make sure that he feels great instead of going in and out like this.”

Horford, who played in just four of Boston’s last six games, doesn’t have any qualms with the decision to remove him from the lineup for the foreseeable future.

“This is something that I don’t think any of us wanted to linger or continue, and I think as much as I want to be on the floor, I do see the big picture,” he said. “This is the time to do it.”

Backing up Horford’s statement is the fact that the Celtics play three games in the next four days before they reach a three-day break in the schedule. If all goes well with his rehabilitation, he could wind up missing only three games over the course of one week.

During that time frame, the five-time All-Star will dedicate all of his energy to the training room.

“We’ve been working through it for a while now, but now that we can really focus on it, just continue to do a lot of strength work around the quad and hips and things to do to help me with the knee, and the soft tissue work,” Horford said. “Just trying to focus on those things to put me in the best position for when I’m ready to come back.”

Boston will turn to Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams to fill the void left by Horford during the next three games. However, Baynes is “questionable at best” for tonight’s game, according to Stevens, due to a left ankle sprain.

If Baynes cannot play, the Celtics will use the same two-man rotation at center tonight as they did during Monday’s convincing win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Theis (22 minutes) and Williams (26 minutes) split time at center while combining for 13 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots during that game.

Theis has started at center during each of Boston’s last two games, and the team has outscored its two opponents by 46 points during his 54 minutes of action. Stevens likes how Theis fits into the starting lineup thanks to his skill set, which prevents the group from needing to alter its style of play.

“I think [Horford and Theis are] pretty similar the way they pass the ball,” Stevens said. “We don’t change a whole lot of what we do when Dan is at that position. We play a little bit less at the top with some of our other guys, but I think Daniel’s ability to make the right read, hit a back-door cut, catch-and-shoot if need be up there, I think is all positive.”

Surely, things would be looking much more positive for the Celtics if they had a healthy Horford, but Theis has proven that he can step into the starting lineup and deliver quality minutes. He, along with Williams and Baynes when he returns from his absence, will need to continue that trend for at least the next week while Horford is on the mend.