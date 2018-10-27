Sans Baynes and Maybe Theis, C's Face a Big Challenge in Detroit

DETROIT – Boston’s challenge of containing Detroit’s dominant frontcourt just became far more difficult.

Center Aron Baynes, who is Boston’s top interior defender as well as its biggest body, will not play during tonight’s matchup with the Pistons due to a right hamstring strain. Another backup center, Daniel Theis, is also questionable with a left foot sprain.

The absence of those two players would create a significant hole in the middle of Boston’s defense as it prepares to face off against what is currently the most dominant frontcourt in the league. Detroit’s big-man combination of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond has dominated opponents and led the Pistons to an undefeated 4-0 start to the season.

“It’s one thing to have bigs,” Brad Stevens said of Detroit’s frontcourt. “It’s another thing to have really talented bigs.”

The Pistons certainly have that.

Griffin, who was acquired last season from the LA Clippers, has played at an MVP level through his first four games of the season. He carries averages of 33.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game into tonight’s contest.

Griffin is no longer a player who relies solely upon athleticism. He is now a skilled big through whom the Pistons run their offense.

“He’s at the top of the key running 4-1 pick-and-rolls, 4-5 pick-and-rolls at the end of every game,” said Stevens. “They’re doing step-ups for him on the side and he’s the ball-handler, and if you switch poorly he backs you down. If you have a big on him, he’s pulling up from 3.”

The 6-foot-10 forward is shooting 66.2 percent from 3-point range this season.

His frontcourt partner, Drummond, is no 3-point threat, but he is an overwhelming presence inside the paint. Drummond is averaging 18.5 points and a league-leading 17.8 rebounds per game this season.

Baynes and Theis would be important pieces of Boston’s bid to halt Griffin’s and Drummond’s dominance. Without them – or at the very least without one of them – the Celtics will be forced to impose their skill and athleticism upon Detroit and dig deeper into the bench.

“I think for us we’re going to have to play small and we’re going to have to play fast,” Al Horford, who will be tasked tonight with defending both Griffin and Drummond, told Celtics.com. “Some of our other guys, Guerschon (Yabusele) and even Rob (Williams), are going to have to be ready to step in and give us some minutes.”

Yabusele, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound forward, has only played 10 total minutes this season spread across three games. Williams, meanwhile, has made only a brief three-minute appearance in one game this season.

However, Horford believes both of those players are capable of providing the Celtics with quality minutes tonight should Stevens call their numbers.

“Rob, his athleticism is great,” Horford commented. “He has really good instincts on defense. He needs to be ready and hopefully he can get some time.

“And then Guerschon,” he continued, “we just need his energy. He has the ability to change games with the energy that he comes out with – offensive rebounds, hustling, things like that.”

In regard to rebounding, Baynes had one piece of advice for the rest of the team as they attempt to keep Drummond off the glass.

“Positioning,” he said of the key to containing Drummond’s top skill. “He’s very gifted as a rebounder. He has a sense for the ball. But if you get yourself in a position to succeed, try to hit him early, make first contact with him, obstruct him, then that’s when he slows down a bit.”

No team this season has been able to slow down the combination of Griffin and Drummond. They have become, for the time being, the most dominant frontcourt in the league.

Potentially without the services of their top two backup centers, Boston faces a monumental challenge of ending that trend tonight.