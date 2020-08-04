Tatum's Growth as Facilitator Further Strengthens C's Offense

The more emphasis that opposing teams of the Boston Celtics place upon limiting Jayson Tatum’s scoring, the more important his ability to facilitate becomes.

Such was the case Sunday afternoon when the Portland Trail Blazers did everything in their power to try to cool off the All-Star wing during a 34-point performance, only to have him respond by also dishing out a career-high eight assists while leading the C’s to a 128-124 win.

On several occasions, the Blazers tried to stifle Tatum's scoring production by double-teaming him on the perimeter. If he drove to the basket, they would often respond by collapsing around him. However, in either situation, at least one other Celtic would be left wide open, giving the third-year wing an opportunity to pass out of the double-team and into an ideal scoring situation, which he did time and time again.

“Teams are gonna bring him a lot of attention, especially if he’s scoring in iso situations, so being able to make the right open play is important,” Gordon Hayward said after Tuesday morning's shootaround ahead of a matchup against the Miami Heat. “For him to be able to do that makes us a lot better.”

Hayward was on the receiving end of two of Tatum’s assists Sunday afternoon, while Jaylen Brown helped to convert the remaining six. Of Tatum's eight assists, six were converted from beyond the 3-point arc, which meant he contributed 22 points through his passing on top of the 34 that he scored with his own hands.

It was quite the bounce-back effort following a five-point, three-assist outing against the Milwaukee Bucks just two nights prior.

“I think he obviously was looking forward to playing well (Sunday) after the other night,” coach Brad Stevens said following Sunday’s game. “And it wasn’t just about the ball going in. I think he looked at it and said there’s a lot that I can do to impact the game. He’s such a gifted offensive player and he’s got the vision to go along with it. I thought he made a lot of good plays. His pass to Jaylen at the end of the game (see below) was a great play, but he had several drive-and-kicks where he just made the right decisions.”

For Tatum, making those right decisions is becoming second nature. As such, his numbers in the assist department continue to rise. Prior to this season, his career-high in assists had been six, which he achieved once during his rookie season and once more during his sophomore campaign. He has reached or surpassed that mark five times this season, including three times in his last 15 games.

Overall, Tatum is dishing out 3.0 assists per game this season, which is a sizeable leap from the 2.1 APG he tallied during the 2018-19 campaign.

“It’s just making the reads,” Tatum said of his growth as a playmaker. “It’s as simple just making the right pass. You see a double team and then you drive and you see a lot of attention, somebody’s going to be open. It’s as simple as making the right play.”

What’s not simple is defending a team with an abundance of playmakers. The Celtics already have a trio of top-notch facilitators in Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker. Adding Tatum into the mix means that Boston could potentially have four strong playmakers on the court all at once.

As Tatum continues to develop his ability to create for both himself and others, he will become an even more dangerous offensive weapon. If he’s able to both score and pass at an elite level, there should be no stopping him.