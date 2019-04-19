Lesson Learned: Game 3 in Milwaukee Last Year Prepared C's for Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – The Boston Celtics have all the evidence they need to understand that they can’t take their 2-0 series lead over the Pacers for granted heading into tonight’s Game 3.

Nearly one year ago to the day, on April 20, Boston was in the exact same position as it entered its first road game of the postseason in Milwaukee. It led 2-0 in the series and seemingly owned all of the momentum against a team that it was not on its level.

Then the opening tip was tossed for Game 3, and the Bucks ran circles around Boston for 48 minutes during a 116-92 victory that pushed the Celtics back onto their heels. The series wound up going to a full seven games.

That Game 3 in Milwaukee is fresh on the minds of Boston’s returning players from last year’s postseason run. It left a sour taste in their mouths.

“They just jumped us from the start,” said Boston’s starting shooting guard both then and now, Jaylen Brown. “It was like we were not expecting – nor were we ready – for that type of intensity or energy.”

The Celtics sure are expecting it this time around after that experience a year ago.

This year’s group is heading into tonight’s Game 3 expecting the best out of Indiana. Boston made it very clear at Friday morning’s shootaround that it this series has not and will not be easy. The C’s anticipate Indiana’s players and crowd to bring their A-game tonight.

“Don’t get complacent and think that we have them figured out or anything like that,” said Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 28.5 points per game thus far in the series. “They’ve been up on us a few times down the stretch. They’ve had their chances to win the ball game. You just can’t take that for granted.”

Added Gordon Hayward, “The crowd is gonna be into it. That’s one thing that helped us out coming back last game, was our crowd. You’re able to hit a couple of shots, the crowd gets back into it, gives you a little bit of energy. On the road, you don’t have that and you’re fighting against it. So we have to stay together.”

The man who is tasked with keeping it all together for Boston is Brad Stevens. He was also a part of that crew that walked into Milwaukee last year with a 2-0 series lead and got blown out of the arena. He believes there is a simple recipe the Celtics avoiding such fate tonight in Indianapolis

“I just think you have to play with great purpose, connectivity and toughness for 48 minutes. And really, that’s it,” he stated after Boston’s morning shootaround. “Easier said than done, possession to possession.

“We can’t let 6-0 runs become 12-0 runs,” he continued. “You have to be able to stop those. You have to be able to do all the right things through them. You have to be able to tip your cap when they go on a scoring run when you’ve guarded them well, and move on and score on the other end. Easier said than done, but great challenge for our team.“

Boston wasn’t ready that challenge a year ago. It was caught off-guard in Milwaukee and brought back to Earth heading into Game 4, which was also deposited into the loss column.

The Celtics learned their lesson then and plan on applying it to now. They have experience in this situation, which gives them far greater perspective and expectation as they head into Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight attempting to take total control of the series.