Rob Williams Anticipates Another ‘Big Jump’ in His Game

Robert Williams is improving at a rapid rate for the Boston Celtics, as he’s continued to watch his role, his minutes and his stats all increase on a daily basis.

And he expects none of that to level out anytime soon.

While discussing his recent rise Wednesday afternoon, Williams firmly stated that he believes he is not even close to reaching the peak of his mountainous potential, and that he still has plenty of room to grow.

“I feel like I still got a pretty big jump ahead of me, just as far as pushing myself to be the best that I can be,” Williams said following Wednesday’s shootaround ahead of a home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. “And, for me, mostly it’s just about slowing down, on the offensive and defensive end, slowing down and recognizing what’s in front of me.”

The third-year center elaborated that he still finds himself getting anxious on the court at times, which can cause him to make some mistakes. He’s focused on trying to loosen up so that he can play freely and confidently at all times.

“I think it’s just a matter of not wanting to mess up so much,” Williams said. “That kinda gets in my head, just not wanting to mess up. Just relaxation on the court, that’s what I feel like is really coming.”

Despite occasionally being anxious, Williams has produced some quality numbers for the Celtics this season. He’s averaging career-highs across the board: 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 71.4 percent from the field in 18.0 minutes per contest.

Over the last 15 games, he’s averaged team-leading marks of 8.7 RPG and 2.7 BPG, while scoring 10.0 PPG and dishing out 2.7 APG.

Williams’ assist rate is his most promising trend of late, as he’s averaged 4.5 assists per 36 minutes over the last 15 contests, which is the third-leading mark on the team over that span behind point guards Kemba Walker (5.8) and Marcus Smart (4.8).

He’s particularly enjoyed playmaking for Boston’s high-volume scorers in his last three games since joining the starting rotation, as it has not only opened up scoring opportunities for guys like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, but also for himself.

“Me getting them open is me getting myself open,” Williams said. “Like if I’m pinning down for Jayson Tatum, you got to make a decision – you want the lob or you want JT coming down the floor with a head of steam?”

Opposing teams are forced to pick their poison in such scenarios whenever Williams is on the court with Boston’s stars, and it’s allowing him to flourish even more.

But, as Williams believes, this is only the beginning of his rise. As the game continues to slow down for him, he’ll only get better and better.