C's Thrilled to Have Fans Back at TD Garden for Long Homestand

The Boston Celtics have been looking forward to this night for a long time: the night when fans will finally return to TD Garden.

The last time Celtics Nation stepped through the doors of their home arena was March 8, 2020. They'll finally do so again, 386 days later, as the stands will open to 12 percent capacity for Monday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

I can’t wait to get back in the garden I miss the hell out of ours fans. @celtics fans see y’all Monday! Missed y’all — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 28, 2021

“It'll be great,” Kemba Walker said Monday afternoon of seeing those gamegoers once again. “We have some great fans, especially in that building. The energy is always electric whenever the fans get the opportunity to show up. So, I think, even though it's gonna be a small amount of people, I think it's gonna be really great just getting to see people in the stands and hear some real fan noise instead of some fake fan noise.”

They will be hearing real fan noise for a lengthy period of time, as Monday will mark the start of a season-long, seven-game homestand. That’s just one more thing to await with pleasure, considering how the C’s have played the most road games in the NBA so far this season.

“I've been looking forward to this for a long time,” Walker said of returning home. “I just feel like I've been on the road this whole year, this whole season, which can be tough at times, especially with the pandemic going on, things are just a little bit different being on the road.”

Walker dove into some of those limitations that the Celtics and other teams have dealt with on the road, many of which could have an impact on a player’s mental wellbeing and a team’s ability to build chemistry.

“You can’t do anything,” the veteran point guard said of being on the road. “You literally can’t do anything. Can’t really go outside. We can go outside for, what, an hour I guess now, but everything is just different. Like you can’t go to dinner, can't go visit your friends that you have on the road. It's just most of the time you’re just kind of cooped up in the room or just around the hotel. It’s just different.”

Fortunately, the Celtics won’t have to worry about any of that for a couple of weeks, as they can now enjoy the comfort of sleeping in their own beds, spending time with family, and playing in one single, familiar environment for a lengthy stretch. And hopefully, having some consistency in their lifestyles can help them establish some consistency on the court.

“It’s really, really great to get back home and be here for an extended period of time and not have to worry about leaving,” said Walker, whose Celtics are 13-7 at home this season. “I think it’s gonna help us. It should help us establish a good rhythm. Just being at home, it’s really good for us.”

It should also be helpful to finally have some of their own fans cheering them on. There is nothing like the crowd energy that’s produced at TD Garden, and even at limited capacity, it should provide a substantial boost for this Celtics team over the next couple of weeks as it looks to build on the momentum it started with its current two-game winning streak.