After Morning Chat, Brown Explains Why Ainge is a Rare Breed as a GM

BOSTON – While the Boston Celtics were dressed in their practice gear for Friday morning’s shootaround, Danny Ainge stood nearby in a navy-blue Celtics pullover jacket watching his players prepare tonight’s opponent, the Washington Wizards. When practice came to a close, the executive approached several players for brief yet important conversations.

One of those chats was with third-year forward Jaylen Brown, who is unquestionably one of the most important pieces of Boston’s team. Ainge wanted to offer Brown a heaping of praise for something that had nothing to do with scoring points or grabbing rebounds.

“He actually, right then, he congratulated me on how I’ve handled everything, in terms of poise, in terms of demeanor, and stuff like that,” Brown revealed to the media. “It’s been a bumpy road, but that’s one of the things that he said. Just keep going. No matter what anybody has to say, just keep playing. Whatever the media has to say, just keep going, keep getting better, and things like that – and I will.”

This isn’t the first time the two have interacted with an uplifting and conversation, nor will it be the last. Brown recalled another instance during his rookie season when Ainge pulled him aside.

Brown had just followed up a great stretch of play, during which he excelled against LeBron James during the first start of his career, with a few “terrible games,” as he termed it. Shortly thereafter, when he had fallen down in Boston’s rotation, Ainge sought him out to give him perspective.

“He just came up to me and he just told me, like, ‘This is a part of your growth. This is a part of your career – a long career, hopefully, God-willing, that you’ll be able to play. So all of these experiences now, you’re going to learn from and grow from,’” Brown remembered. The forward continued, saying, “He told me, ‘There’s going to be a year where everything is going to be perfect and you’re going to be in a great situation and you’re going to be able to display your talent to your full capabilities, but until then, you’ve got to work for those moments. This is one of those years you’ve got to continue to work, and continue to get better, because there’s going to be a time where everything is going to fall into place.’”

Brown went on to explain how grateful he is for having a general manager who is willing to go out of his way to jumpstart such impactful conversations.

“it’s pretty cool when people put that into you. You know what I mean?” said Brown, who noted that some GMs may not say anything to their players. “He didn’t have to say anything to me at all (today), to be honest, especially with the temperature and the climate of the team.

“it’s cool to see him when he talks to me and stuff like that, and his perspective of the media and his perspective of everything that’s going on. He’s pretty level-headed.”

That level-headedness comes from a lot of experience, which adds credence to Ainge’s words. He was an incredibly successful player in both college and the pros and won two titles with the Celtics. He has also been greatly successful as president of basketball operations and general manager of the C’s, having won a title in 2008 and being widely regarded as the best deal-maker in the league.

Celtics players, including Brown, are open-ears when someone of Ainge’s caliber goes out of his way to pass on his wealth of knowledge.

“I try to listen to everybody and hear from everybody and their perspective and stuff like that. I don’t really say too much, but you can learn something from anybody if you listen,” commented Brown. “So Danny is definitely one of the people who my ears are attuned to and tuned into, just because of his position and what he’s been through.”

Ainge may be dressed in business casual attire these days, but he is one of the few GMs who makes it a point to instill knowledge and perspective into his players. Friday morning, Brown was lucky enough to be the recipient of such information, and that perspective will do him well as he heads into tonight’s matchup against Washington.