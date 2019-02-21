C’s, Bulldogs’ Schedules Align, Allowing Hayward, Stevens to Bond as Fans

MILWAUKEE – The travel schedules of the Boston Celtics and the Butler Bulldogs happened to align perfectly this week in Milwaukee, allowing Gordon Hayward and Brad Stevens the rare opportunity to escape the NBA lifestyle and cheer on their former collegiate team.

After wrapping up Celtics practice on the Marquette University campus Wednesday evening, Hayward and Stevens headed over to Fiserv Forum, also the sight of Thursday night’s Celtics-Bucks game, to see the Bulldogs in action against the No. 11 Golden Eagles. They were joined by Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsbury, who was also on Stevens’ Bulldogs staff, as well as C’s player development staffer Alex Barlow, who played for four years under Stevens at Butler.

“We were really lucky to be a part of that program, and we’ve always felt that way,” Stevens reflected Thursday morning. “That school was really important to our family, and I always say that being there 13 years, it’s almost like I went to school there three times. And it’s always special to get a chance (to see them play). We were really lucky that the schedule-makers worked it out for us.”

Out of the 13 years that Stevens coached the Bulldogs, two were spent coaching Hayward. During Hayward’s sophomore year, Butler made it all the way to the NCAA championship game, but fell just two points shy of glory at the hands of Duke.

Since that heartbreaker, Hayward and Stevens have attended two Butler games together as fans, having also gone to a 70-60 Bulldogs loss last January in Providence.

“It’s always good to watch those guys play, but I’m 0-for-2 though on games that I’ve watched with Brad,” Hayward playfully remarked Thursday morning. “So, maybe we shouldn’t go anymore.”

“Well, I mean, we played two pretty good teams,” Stevens responded in defense. “I think Providence last year, and then Marquette this year are two pretty good teams. And it’s just fun to be a fan again.”

According to Hayward, though, Stevens the fan isn’t much different than Stevens the coach.

“He’s analyzing the game, talking about different plays and stuff,” Hayward said. “So, really just being a coach.”

“So," pondered one reporter, "he’s not kicking back with beer and nachos?”

“I don’t think so,” Hayward responded with a smile. “No, that’s not Brad. Not at all.”

While Hayward enjoyed the experience of taking in Wednesday night’s game from the sideline, he, unfortunately, may have to do the same Thursday night when Boston takes on the Bucks. The Celtics wing sprained his right ankle near the end of the All-Star break while he was playing one-on-one with teammate Semi Ojeleye. As a result, he is unlikely to play in the first game of Boston’s three-game road trip.

For Hayward, the timing of the injury is discouraging, considering that he was experiencing his best stretch of the season prior to the All-Star break. The good news, however, is that he does not believe he will be out long.

“It was definitely frustrating because I felt like I had a really good break,” said Hayward, who is averaging 14.6 points per game, while shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 52.4 percent from 3-point range and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line this month. “I got a lot of good work in, and then to have that happen right at the end of it... But, I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal. It’ll be alright.”

Hayward hopes to return to playing for Stevens as soon as possible, with the goal of picking up right where he left off before the break.