Pritchard Felt He Could Carve Out Immediate Role with C’s From Day 1

It’s unusual for a late-first-round draft pick to make as much of an early impact and establish as much trust as Payton Pritchard has during the first two-plus months of his rookie season.

What’s even more mind-blowing is the fact that he has done so despite not having any Summer League experience and having little to no exposure to Boston’s system before going through a condensed training camp ahead of his inaugural campaign.

However, right from the jump of that jam-packed preseason, Pritchard sensed that he’d be able to immediately contribute at a high level.

“I think I had the confidence coming in that I’d be able to play,” Pritchard reflected following Tuesday afternoon's shootaround in Salt Lake City. “Practicing with our team and seeing how many talented guys we already had, going through training camp and competing with them kind of made me realize that I can compete and I can play at the NBA level and do well.”

So far, the backup point guard has done quite well, averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from 3-point range, and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line.

With such strong numbers across the board, Pritchard has already gained green-light shooting status from the coaching staff. Such was evident Friday night in Los Angeles when Brad Stevens gave Pritchard a verbal nudge after the rookie showed some hesitancy during the first half of his first game back from an MCL sprain.

“I thought he looked a little tentative and I had to tell him to shoot,” Stevens said after his team’s 119-115 win over the Clippers. “So the very next time he touched the ball he jacked one right in front of me. And he made it.”

Hearing such encouragement from the coaching staff has given Pritchard a great boost of confidence, which has motivated him to try even harder.

“I just think what it tells me is that when I step on the court, I have to be in attack mode,” he said. “That doesn’t mean shoot it every time, but being aggressive at both ends of the floor, getting into people on defense. And when my shot’s there take it, and when I drive it, get a teammate open.”

Another aspect that Pritchard has going for him is that he’s not afraid to fail. Oftentimes, rookies play uptight and strive for perfection during their limited playing time, but such an approach frequently backfires.

Pritchard, on the other hand, doesn’t hold back when he’s out there. He sacrifices perfection for aggression, and that allows him to just be himself in between the lines.

“I need to come in with a fire and be willing to just go make plays,” he said. “And it’s OK to make mistakes and just play the game with an aggression. The biggest thing I’ve learned is when you step on the floor in an NBA game, you’ve got to be ready on both ends of the floor at all times because everybody’s a threat. And you just need to go out there and put everything on the line.”

By putting everything on the line, Pritchard has figuratively jumped the line in which most rookies find themselves waiting. He is already a key piece of Boston's rotation, and he didn’t even need a Summer League or a full training camp experience to get himself to that point, all thanks to his confident, fearless approach.