Walker Shows Unwavering Support for ‘Little Bro’ Waters

When backup point guard Tremont Waters was called upon Wednesday night to step into the Celtics’ rotation against the Sacramento Kings, no one was more excited to watch him shine than Kemba Walker.

Over the last two seasons, Walker has developed an affection for his young backcourt mate for reasons that are all too obvious. Like Walker, Waters is an undersized point guard from the Northeast, a skilled ball-handler who is dedicated to his craft, and an enthusiastic teammate who is never seen without a smile on his face.

For such reasons, Walker took Waters under his wing starting last season, wanting to serve as a mentor to the young point guard during the early stages of his professional basketball journey.

So far, that journey has been both challenging and unpredictable for Waters, having played most of last season for the Maine Red Claws of the G League and now serving as a backup to a group of uber-talented point guards. But Walker has been in his ear the whole time, encouraging him to keep pushing forward.

Such encouragement was evident Wednesday night inside Golden 1 Center, where a sidelined Walker could be seen cheering on Waters and talking him through his 23-plus minutes of action.

“Before the other night, he hadn’t played in a while, so that’s what I’m here for,” Walkers said following shootaround Friday afternoon, prior to taking on the Clippers in Los Angeles. “I’ve been around for a long time, and he’s a guy who looks up to me. So I’m just trying to be there for my little bro. Sometimes he can get a little down at himself, so I try to give encouragement to him as well as all my other teammates.”

What makes their bond even more special is the fact that it dates back more than a decade.

Growing up in Connecticut, Waters used to attend Walker’s college games at UConn. When he was 11, he even got to meet the Huskies legend and take a photo with him.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was definitely a fan and I was cheesing from ear-to-ear,” Waters later recalled of that first interaction when he was in middle school and Walker was a sophomore in college.

Now, he’s seen his admiration for Walker come full circle.

“That’s my little brother,” Walker proudly stated. “We spend a lot of time together. We always talk, text back and forth whenever we’re not physically with each other. He loves the game, and he wants to be a great player.”

Waters showed flashes of his potential Wednesday night when he stepped in to help fill the voids of Walker, Marcus Smart, and Payton Pritchard, who were all sidelined for various reasons. The 5-foot-10 sophomore tallied three points, five assists, two rebounds, and two-steals during 23-plus minutes of turnover-free action in what was just his sixth appearance of the season.

Waters understands that his role will likely continue to be inconsistent throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but he’ll keep working hard and fighting for more playing time.

Such dedication is why Walker loves him, and that’s why Walker will continue to be his biggest supporter.

“I do have a lot of respect for Tre,” said Walker. “Love his game, love the player that he is, and the player he’s going to become. He works hard and I just want to be there for him as much as I can.”