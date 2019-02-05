Williams, Saddled with Frustration, Works Toward Potential Return Tonight

CLEVELAND – Just because Rob Williams was recalled Monday afternoon from the Maine Red Claws doesn’t mean he isn’t saddled with frustration.

Williams, who is with the team in Cleveland for tonight’s matchup with the Cavaliers, was visibly distraught at Tuesday morning’s shootaround as he discussed his ongoing battle with back spasms. The injury has him listed as questionable on today’s injury report.

“Ugh… it’s rough,” he said of his lower-back pain. “It’s a day-to-day process. It just spasmed up on me. So I haven’t been able to go out (and play) like I’ve wanted to go out, or even be out there, at that.”

The injury has caused even more frustration for the rookie big man due to its timing. Aron Baynes is out through the All-Star break with a left foot contusion, which opens the door for Williams to earn minutes behind Al Horford.

“Oh, man… It’s frustrating, man. It’s definitely frustrating,” he said. “Having the chance to play and fill those shoes, and just being out from the game period is frustrating.”

While he feels this way now, he does understand that returning to full health is a process. Since joining the Celtics as the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Williams has learned what is required to keep his body in a good place throughout a long season.

“I feel like there’s way more attention to detail, attention to injuries, here,” Williams said, in comparison to his college days. “Like taking my time and looking at the bigger picture.

“They told me you’ve got to look at the bigger picture when I got to the NBA, so that’s what we’re doing. I put my trust in my trainers and my coaches and hopefully they’ll get me there.”

Williams did leave the door open that he may get there today. He said his back is feeling better with each day, thanks in large part to round-the-clock treatment, and that his ability to handle a workout at shootaround will determine his availability for tonight.

“I’m about to see how it goes at shootaround, get a good warmup, see how my body reacts and see what we determine for the night,” he said.

Williams then elaborated on what he expected of his workout at shootaround.

“Just actions – getting into defensive stances, all of that stuff, just trying to work on all of that stuff after shootaround and see how it goes,” said the rookie.

Things haven’t gone quite as planned for Williams over the last week, and that has left him visibly frustrated. However, he’s trending in the right direction and could push that frustration to the wayside as early as tonight with a return to the lineup.