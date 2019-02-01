Amid NBA's Drama, Celts Are Primed To Climb Standings in NY

NEW YORK – With all of the drama circling around the NBA this week, it’s easy to forget that the Boston Celtics have a game tonight, one that will just so happens to be played in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Boston is set to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a matchup between teams heading in opposite directions. The Celtics own the second-best record in the East since Nov. 26, at 22-9, while the Knicks have lost 19 of 20 and just dumped their most talented players in a trade Thursday afternoon with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics roll into New York having won seven of their last eight after dismantling Kemba Walker and the Hornets Wednesday night while Kyrie Irving was sidelined. That was Boston’s second straight win without the services of Irving.

Boston’s strong play is not just a recent trend, either; it has been rolling for more than two months now. At 22-9, their record over the last eight-plus weeks has been bested in the East by only the Milwaukee Bucks, who have gone 23-8 during the same stretch. Boston has been priming itself for a move up the standings, and a win tonight would finally initiate that process.

The C’s can climb up to the fourth spot in the East with a win over the Knicks. They would also climb to within one game of the third seed, and to within 3.5 games of the second seed.

Aided by recent surges from Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, who have all relocated their magic from last postseason, the Celtics are primed to keep climbing as the season wears on. It doesn’t hurt the cause that Irving will be back in the lineup tonight for Boston’s matchup with the Knicks.

At the other end of the spectrum, New York is feeling the pain after it gutted much of its talent from its roster Thursday afternoon. The Knicks were involved in a blockbuster trade that sent prized youngster Kristaps Porzingis, two starters in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke, and Courtney Lee to the Mavs. In return, New York received Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks.

It is unknown as to whether any of those returning players will be available for tonight’s game.

If that trio is unavailable, the Knicks will be severely limited. They will be missing their starting backcourt of Hardaway Jr., who led the team in scoring, and Burke, who was fifth on the team in scoring, with only backups to fill in for them.

That fact, ironically, sounds off a bit of alarm to Brad Stevens.

Stevens recalled a game on Jan. 9, 2015, when Boston agreed to trades of both Jeff Green and Brandan Wright during pregame in Indiana. Jameer Nelson’s name was also in the trade winds. None of those players appeared in the game, yet the Celtics, whose leading scorer was Green, forced overtime and nearly took down the Pacers on the road.

“I realized during that game that the other eight guys were jacked to play more,” Stevens of the remaining active players on his team that night. “And so like at the end of the day, we’re going to get the very best shot from the guys that are available (for New York), because they get – the guys that are gone, however many possessions those guys were using, somebody else gets to use. And so we have to be ready for that. We have to be ready to be hit with all of those guys’ best shots.”

The remaining top players on New York’s roster are Emmanuel Mudiay (14.7 PPG), Enes Kanter (14.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG), Kevin Knox (12.3 PPG), Alonzo Trier (10.5 PPG) and Noah Vonleh (8.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG).

Whoever plays for New York out of that group, Stevens plans to have his Celtics ready for them so that Boston can continue to roll and begin its climb up the Eastern Conference standings. This has been a long time coming for the C’s, considering how well they have been playing for the last two-plus months.

If you forgot about all of that, it’s understandable. There’s been a lot of drama revolving around the NBA over the last few days. But at 7:30 p.m. tonight, the Celtics will be back on the court doing the thing that this whole league is built around: playing the game.