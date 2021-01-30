Matchup with Champs Could Be Just What Doctor Ordered Defensively

The Boston Celtics have not played up to their standard at the defensive end this season. Marcus Smart acknowledged as much Saturday afternoon, while also declaring that his team is more than capable of ironing out its issues.

Those issues, from Smart’s perspective, have fallen into two categories: a lack of attention to detail, and a lack of effort. He elaborated on the team’s struggles in those areas following Saturday morning’s shootaround in preparation of a primetime showdown tonight with the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers.

“We let guys do what we talked about prior to the game not letting them do: getting into their bags, and really getting to their spots, and really getting to what they love to do,” he explained with regard to attention to detail. “And then effort. Our effort just isn’t there. We’re dying on screens, me included. We’re a step slow. We’re confused. We’ve got to fix it.”

And fix it they can, Smart said, because his Celtics have been there and done that in the past after underperforming out of the gates.

“This isn’t the first time that we’ve started out slow, especially early on in the season and we haven’t figured it out, and what’s going on, and why is our defense this? And then we turn it around,” he said. “And not only that, but we have a group of guys who pride themselves on attention to detail.”

Which makes it even more surprising that the Celtics have struggled so mightily in that area thus far in the season. Smart called the team’s defensive trends “disappointing,” and they have left Boston, which has finished in the top six of defensive rating during each of the last three seasons, ranked 12th in the league in that category this season

History says that just isn’t good enough for a team that’s seeking to advance to the NBA Finals and win a title this season. Seven of the last 10 champions finished in the top eight in the league in defensive rating, including six of which finished in the top five.

Boston is taking on of those teams tonight. The Lakers won last year’s title after ranking third in the league in defensive rating, and it leads the league in that category this season. This matchup might be the challenge Boston needs to face in order to snap back into form at the defensive end.

As Smart said, “We’ve got another game coming up tonight against the defending champs, and what better way to get back on track than tonight?”

If we’re being honest, there would be no better way. Boston hopes that’s exactly what will happen tonight when another chapter is added to this historic Celtics-Lakers rivalry.