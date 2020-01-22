Tatum Compares and Contrasts His and Morant's Rookie Situations

BOSTON – Young NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant, who will face each other tonight for the very first time as professionals, are both similar and different in many ways.

They are similar in the fact that each player’s talent level was high enough to be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in their respective drafts. Instead, Tatum dropped to No. 3 in 2017, and Morant dropped to No. 2 in 2019.

They’re also similar in the impact they made or are making as rookies on their respective teams. Tatum surprised many by nearly carrying the Boston Celtics to the brink of the 2018 NBA Finals, while Morant has shocked the league by carrying the Grizzlies into the Western Conference playoff race.

What is drastically different between the two talented youngsters, however, are the environments into which they entered as rookies.

Tatum joined a team in 2017 that would soon acquire Kyrie Irving, and along with it, serious championship aspirations. Morant, meanwhile, joined a true lottery team in Memphis that won just 33 games last season.

Tatum spoke Wednesday morning to the situational contrast of his and Morant’s first seasons.

“I feel like me coming to the Celtics, it was different in an aspect because we had a lot of veteran guys on the team,” Tatum said. “We had Kyrie, we had Al (Horford), Gordon (Hayward), (Marcus) Morris, (Aron) Baynes, and then (Marcus) Smart, JB (Jaylen Brown) and Terry (Rozier), all those guys.

“We were competing for a championship, so there wasn’t a lot of margin for error. I wasn’t the focal guy or like the main point of our offense. I learned great habits, championship habits, and how to be a winner and how to win games.”

Tatum then jumped to the other side of the conversation, where Morant currently resides.

“You know, I feel like other guys that come in to teams that maybe aren’t competing for the Playoffs just get to go out there and play and be free, and I feel like there’s upsides to both,” he said. “There’s no better way, either or. It’s just different. Just when the opportunity comes, you just have to be ready.”

Tatum was certainly ready for his opportunity back in 2018, as he averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game during his first playoff appearance. The Celtics advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals that season, which put Tatum’s name on the national radar. Now, in his third season, he is second on the team in scoring with an average of 21.5 PPG and his jersey is the fourth most popular in the entire NBA.

Morant was also ready for his opportunity this season, when the Grizzlies handed him the keys to their car.

He is leading Memphis in both scoring (17.9 PPG) and assists (7.0 APG) while averaging less than 30 minutes of playing time per game. He has assembled an impressive reel of highlights in just 37 career games, all while leading the Grizzlies into the eighth seed in the Western Conference entering tonight’s play. He has unquestionably been the centerpiece of Memphis’ early-season success.

“He plays with a lot of confidence, he’s super talented, he’s had some amazing highlight plays, and he’s been playing well this year,” Tatum said of Morant. “They’re in the playoff race, and I think a lot of that has to do with him.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens concurred and chimed in on what has allowed Morant to lead the Grizzlies to where they are today.

“I just think he’s got a different gear,” Stevens said, after using the word ‘special’ to describe the Memphis point guard. “Downhill, he’s got all of the shiftiness. If you’re on your heels at all, he’ll get to where he wants to go. He’s got great burst, both speed-wise and vertically. Just really, really, really impressive.”

A couple of years ago, opposing teams were thinking similar thoughts about Tatum before he burst onto the national scene. Now, they’re focused on slowing down Morant and the Grizzlies – which is a development few expected prior to this season.