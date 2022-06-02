Series Preview: Celtics vs. Warriors

The basketball world has anticipated a potential NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors for the better part of the past decade.

Finally, the opportunity has arrived, as the two storied franchises will face off in the championship round for the first time since 1964.

Golden State will be making its sixth Finals appearance in eight years after eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in a six-game Western Conference Finals series, while Boston finally got over the Eastern Conference Finals hump for the first time since 2010 after beating the Miami Heat in a thrilling, seven-game series.

There is so much to look forward in this series from the superstar showdown between Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry to the defensive battle between Marcus Smart and Draymond Green, and everything in between.

As we get ready for Game 1 Thursday night in San Francisco, let’s take a look at some of the top storylines ahead of us.

C’s Hold Advantage in Recent Head-to-Head History

Dating back to the start of their dynasty in 2014-15, only one opponent has compiled a winning record against the Warriors. That team happens to be the one that they are about to face in the Finals.

Since Golden State’s current core went on its first championship run in 2014-15, the Celtics are 9-7 against them. During that span, Boston has outscored the Warriors by 63 points in 16 games. The next-closest mark during that same stretch is Utah at plus-28 in 29 games.

Even more impressive: the C’s are 9-4 against the Dubs since 2016 and have also won six of their last seven matchups.

The two teams split their regular-season series in 2021-22, though Boston still dominated from a scoring margin standpoint.

Golden State edged the Celtics, 111-107 in their first matchup of the season on Dec. 16; however, that was the pre-turnaround version of the C’s. On March 16, Boston got its revenge with a 110-88 blowout at Golden 1 Center, albeit Steph Curry missed part of that game with an ankle injury. Still, that 22-point drubbing of the Dubs was 16 points higher than the next-largest win by a road team this season in San Francisco.

Recent matchup history isn’t always the most reliable indicator heading into a playoff series, as so many variables are at play. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that Boston has been by far the most challenging matchup for the Warriors throughout their dynasty.

Boston’s Length and Versatility vs. GSW’s Speed and Finesse

The main reason why Golden State has struggled so much against the Celtics over the years is because of Boston’s defensive makeup. Sure, the roster has changed from year to year, but one theme has remained consistent with the Celtics during the past several seasons and that is their defensive versatility.

This year’s team happens to be the most versatile group yet, and it has more than enough length and physicality to pose problems for a Golden State team that relies more on speed and finesse as opposed to size and strength.

For every elite offensive weapon that Golden State has, Boston has an elite defender to match. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka calls it the “perfect storm” of a matchup.

“I think that with who we are defensively against a really good offensive team, the benefit is having Marcus (Smart), Jayson (Tatum), Jaylen (Brown) on the perimeter,” said Udoka, whose Celtics ranked No. 1 in 3-point defense during the regular season, “but also, you have bigs that they can’t just pick on, like Rob (Williams), Al (Horford), Grant (Williams). And everybody else that we do use, it’s kind of a perfect storm as far as a matchup with all of the offensive talent they have, the defensive talent we have, and I think our size and versatility bodes well for us as far as that.”

Key Matchup: Marcus Smart vs. Steph Curry

The Defensive Player of the Year will take on the all-time 3-point king in what should be fascinating head-to-head Finals matchup. It will be a battle of tenacity vs. finesse as Marcus Smart goes face-to-face with Steph Curry.

Throughout these playoffs, Curry has unsurprisingly been the head of the snake for Golden State, averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Smart has been Boston’s third-leading scorer at 15.5 PPG, while posting nearly identical numbers to Curry in the other three aforementioned categories with 4.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 1.1 SPG.

However, traditional stats don’t tell the tale of this matchup. This is all about Curry’s offense against Smart’s defense, and in that case, Smart has had the clear upper hand in recent battles.

Over the past five seasons worth of defensive possessions against Curry, Smart has allowed just 30 points. That’s 30 points TOTAL in six years. When being defended by Smart in those games, Curry has shot just 37 percent from the field, 30 percent from 3-point range, and has dished out only three assists while committing seven turnovers.

Health Updates

Speaking of Smart, his health will be one of the key factors in this series, along with that of Robert Williams.

Over the past two rounds, Smart suffered quad, ankle, and foot injuries all in his right leg. He was essentially playing on one leg throughout most of the Heat series, although he managed to push through the pain for a 24-point, nine-rebound, five-assist Game 7 effort Sunday night.

Smart’s presence is more important than ever in this series because of the Curry matchup, so that places an even greater emphasis on his ability to recover from game to game.

Williams’ health is also something to keep an eye on after missing at least one game in each series thus far due to left knee injuries. The fourth-year center looked uncomfortable getting up and down the court in Game 7 against the Heat and was limited to less than 15 minutes of action in Boston’s 100-96 win.

However, having a few days off in between series should be helpful for the two of them, Udoka believes.

“[Williams] should feel better with time in between,” said the coach, “especially with these two days off in between games, as opposed to playing every other day I think going back to the Milwaukee series we had played 17 days straight every other day, and so that's going to take a toll on you coming off a surgery. We keep his minutes down and get him back to feeling better, obviously that will benefit us going forward.

“And Marcus, there's no concern about that. The swelling is what it is and that will dissipate as time goes by. The pain tolerance thing, he can obviously play through a lot, and he did that and played heavy minutes.”

On the Golden State side, Andre Iguodala (neck), Gary Payton II (elbow), and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) are all eyeing possible returns following absences due to their respective injuries.

Fourth-Quarter Offense

The Warriors have been by far the best fourth-quarter team this postseason, boasting league-leading marks in both offensive rating (133.9) and net rating (25.4) during the final frame.

Golden State has outscored the opposition by a whopping 94 points in the 16 fourth quarters it has played. In their remaining 48 quarters combined, they have been outscored by seven points.

This is where Boston’s crunch-time poise comes into play. The C’s have had a couple of recent fourth-quarters scares where teams have stormed back from large deficits, but for the most part they have held their own.

Although, the fourth has been their worst quarter defensively (111.7 defensive rating), it has also been their best quarter offensively (120.1), largely due to the fact that they have the two leading fourth-quarter scorers in the playoffs in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, their defense needs to perform better down the stretch against a team like Golden State, which has plenty of poised shooters who can take over late in a game.

Road Warriors (Celtics) vs. Home Warriors

Home-court advantage is an interesting concept in this series; one team thrives on the road, while the other has been unbeatable at home.

Golden State has yet to lose a playoff game this year at Chase Center, where it is 9-0. Meanwhile, the Celtics have had by far the best postseason road record at 7-2, which ties them for their most road wins in a single playoff run.

Ime Udoka has said from the start of the season that he wants his Celtics to be “road warriors,” and that’s exactly what they have been. Amazingly, Boston hasn’t lost inside a Western Conference arena since the start of the calendar year. The last time the C’s were defeated out West was Dec. 27, 2021 in a 108-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors had the second-best home record of the season at 31-10; however, their worst home loss of the season happened to come against Boston in a 22-point blowout on March 16. Boston is also the only team since 2014-15 to have a positive plus/minus on the road against the Warriors at a whopping plus-73. The next-closest mark is Dallas at minus-16.

The Celtics are coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals series in which they won three road games against the Heat. If they could repeat that performance against the Dubs this round, it would make them the first team in NBA history to win 10 road games in a single postseason run.