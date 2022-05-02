Resilient C’s Ready to Get Back Up for Game 2

BOSTON – The story of the 2022 Boston Celtics is their resilience – their ability to bounce back after dealing with adversity.

On Sunday night, Boston faced its first obstacle of the postseason in the form of a 101-89 Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the question is: how will the C’s respond in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals?

“Ever since I’ve been here, I just hear about how we responded all year,” Celtics combo guard Derrick White said following practice Monday afternoon. “It’s one game and we’ve got a bunch of resilient guys in that locker room and guys that are competitive. So we’ve just gotta bounce back and we’re going to be ready to go for Game 2.”

To White’s point, the Celtics have gone through only one losing streak since his Feb. 10 arrival, and that was when they lost two straight against Toronto and Miami at the end of March. They also haven’t lost consecutive home games since mid-January, just before starting the midseason tear that turned their season around.

Against the defending champions, it’ll take an even higher level of resiliency. It will also take a major adjustment to Milwaukee’s stifling interior defense, which limited the C’s to a franchise-record low of 10 makes from inside the 3-point arc.

After looking at the film from Sunday’s game, head coach Ime Udoka says one of the main fixes his team needs to make is to be more aggressive in creating scoring chances from inside the paint.

“We had a lot of opportunities to attack the basket and get some easy baskets inside, some paint points, and settled for too many contested threes,” said Udoka. “Liked a lot of the looks we got, wide-open ones, but opportunities to penetrate and kick and draw some guys.”

Brook Lopez took away a bunch of opportunities in Game 1 by clogging the lane and protecting the rim with three blocked shots. Robert Williams hopes to make things more difficult on Lopez in Game 2 by being more active inside.

“I have to find areas to be an outlet for those guys, knowing [Lopez] is going to help a lot,” said Williams. “Just me reading, being more active on the baseline, seeing about opportunities to attack, seeing how I can help those guys.”

Such eagerness to adjust is what has driven Boston’s bounce-back mentality throughout the second half of the season. It’s the very reason why they’ve only lost consecutive games once in the past two-and-a-half months.

“We've been resilient all year,” said Brown. “This is just a testament to what we have experienced throughout the season, the ups and downs, we’ve experienced highs and lows. This group is tested so we just got to come out, keep our confidence, keep our faith in each other, don't lose our trust, stay connected, execute the game plan, and it’ll work out.”

We'll find out if it does Tuesday night.