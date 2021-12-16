Celtics Aim To Build Upon Season-Best Passing Performance

BOSTON – There were several promising takeaways from Monday night’s 117-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but one factor stood out above all others to Al Horford.

“I just want to encourage more than anything, our great ball movement,” he said Thursday afternoon, reflecting on how well his team passed the ball against the NBA’s defending champs.

Boston recorded 329 passes over the course of the matchup, which was a massive increase over their season average of 284 passes per game entering the night. The surplus of passes led to a surplus of assists, as the C’s handed out 31 helpers, marking their highest total of the season in a non-overtime game.

Marcus Smart dished out a season-high 11 assists, Jaylen Brown returned from a right hamstring strain and contributed five helpers, and both Horford and Jayson Tatum tallied four in the assist department.

Overall, the Celtics assisted on 72.1 percent of their field-goal makes after entering the night with an assist percentage of 57.6 percent on the season.

“When we have 31 assists on 43 baskets, you can see it, feel it – the difference out there,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “Offensively, the ball was moving. Obviously, Jaylen coming back is a difference-maker as far as a guy that can create. But not only for himself and others, it's the space he opens up for everybody else. Less attention to Jayson, a guy that they account for. So you saw that on the offensive end.”

Boston hasn’t moved the ball consistently throughout the season, which has led to inconsistent performances on the offensive end.

However, the C’s have begun to show improvement in that regard. They’ve dished out more than 25 assists in four of their last five games after doing so just three times in their first 23 games (including two games that went into overtime).

Those seven games above the 25 mark also coincide with some of Tatum’s best scoring performances of the season. He averages 32.9 points per game – including a season-high 42 points Monday night – when the Celtics exceed 25 assists as a team, but only 24.0 PPG when they fail to reach that number.

“Coach Udoka has been emphasizing a lot on extra passing, making the right play,” Horford said. “It’s something that takes time, but I feel like that Milwaukee game was a good step toward that. I do expect us to keep building on that.”

Fittingly, the next chance they’ll have to build will come Friday night against the No. 1 passing team in the league, the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State is leading the NBA in both passes per game (318) and assists per game (28.1), and it’s no coincidence that it also leads the league standings with a 22-5 record.

The Warriors also happen to have the best defensive rating in the NBA (100.2) and rack up the second-most steals per game (9.4), meaning Boston will have to be extra precise with its ball movement as it looks to build upon its recent success in the passing department.