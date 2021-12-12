Brown Set to Return Monday vs. Bucks: ‘I’m Feeling Like Myself’

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will return to TD Garden Monday night for their first home game in nearly two weeks, and Jaylen Brown expects to be back on the court with them when they take on the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

A lingering right hamstring injury kept Brown sidelined for all five games of Boston’s recent West Coast trip. He had initially strained the muscle on Nov. 4 in Miami and missed the following eight contests before returning on Nov. 22. However, he was only able to suit up for five games before reaggravating his hamstring during a Dec. 1 win against Philadelphia.

After rehabbing for the past two weeks, Brown says that he’s feeling back to normal and he can’t wait to help the Celtics get back on track after going 1-4 during his most recent absence.

“I’m feeling good,” he said following Sunday afternoon’s practice. “I’m feeling like myself, like how I started the season and how I was starting to feel coming back from COVID, getting my legs back up under me. Obviously it’s been difficult to watch, especially wanting to be out there seeing how our team’s been fighting for the most part. It’s been hard to watch, but coming back I’m looking to just add to winning, trying to get everybody on the same page, bring energy, and make winning basketball plays.”

The past two weeks have afforded Brown the opportunity to rest and rehab, and he’s also been ramping up his on-court activity at practices and shootarounds. Now, he’s finally at the point where he’s not feeling any sort of abnormality.

“I haven't experienced in the last few days any type of grabbing sensation that I'd been feeling over the last couple of weeks, and I just think rest was the biggest difference,” said Brown, who has averaged 21.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 13 appearances this season. “I did all types of treatments and saw all types of doctors, et cetera. And I think just over the course of time, the body just naturally healed itself at the pace it wanted to go at. I wish it was a little bit faster, or a lot a bit faster, but it wasn't. But I'm moving forward in the right direction now. I'm grateful that my body is agreeing with me.”

Brown has had a tough time agreeing with his hamstring in recent years, having strained his hamstring three times during his six seasons with the Celtics. After diving into the roots of the recurring injury, the medical staff is working with Brown to make minor adjustments in his running mechanics to help prevent future aggravation.

“Sometimes I’m so explosive some of my muscles tend to do the work for other muscles, so just making sure that everything is fine, everything is working," Brown said. "At the same time, I think my body will naturally compensate and nobody will be able to tell the difference because I can make up for it athletically. But making sure I’m moving with the right mechanical patterns, stuff like that.”

Brown elaborated that the medical staff is helping him to “work on different running motions to make sure muscles are firing, to make sure I got strength in places that I need strength ... A lot of research, a lot of details going into it, so shout out to the guys that are putting that effort in and making sure that I'm getting back to being my full self.”

Brown appears to be back to his full self in the eyes of head coach Ime Udoka.

“You can see that the burst is back,” Udoka observed. “He’s stepped it up throughout the week, especially on that trip he ramped it up, and he feels good after workouts. That’s the main thing - how his body recovers, not having soreness or any tightness, as he did when he (initially) came back for the games.”

When he comes back this time, Brown shouldn’t have much of a minutes restriction since he’s feeling back to normal after going through several vigorous workouts with the team on the road.

“The 30-mark would be ideal, I guess,” Udoka estimated. “You could obviously go over or under based on the game. His conditioning ramp-up and level of intensity in his workouts were really hard on the road trip. He got a lot of playing in, got a lot of sprinting, conditioning to really test the muscle fatigue and see how he felt the next day. We really ramped it up and we feel very confident he'll be here to stay.”