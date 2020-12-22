Celtics Push Toward Opening Night with Lofty Goals and Realistic Perspectives

The Boston Celtics enter the 2020-21 season with a combination of lofty goals and realistic perspectives.

Their goal, as always, is to add an 18th championship banner to the TD Garden rafters. They recognize, however, that their current state is far from championship caliber.

“We have a lot of growth that has to occur on this team for this team to be good,” Brad Stevens said Tuesday afternoon.

Such growth will be a work in progress throughout the first half of Boston’s season, which begins Wednesday night when it plays host to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It may be months before the Celtics and the rest of the league truly know what type of team is donning the green and white this season. The one that took the court for two underwhelming preseason performances, and the one that will take the court for the first few weeks of the regular season, is not anywhere close to whole.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has yet to practice with the team due to his ongoing program to strengthen his left knee, and frontcourt newcomer Tristan Thompson missed both preseason games with a right hamstring strain. Walker is “still a long way away” from returning to practice, according to Stevens, and Thompson just practiced with the team for the first time Saturday afternoon. His availability for Wednesday’s season opener is still uncertain.

It would be an oversight to assume that the Celtics will be just fine without those two players being active for training camp and/or the start of the season. The core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and the surrounding cast of role players is more than capable of winning games, but Walker and Thompson are vital pieces of this team.

Walker and Thompson could very well make up 40 percent of Boston’s top starting lineup when all is said and done. They at the very least make up two of the team’s top seven rotational players. Their absence in not only Boston’s preseason games, but more importantly, its practices, has put the C’s behind the proverbial eight ball to start this season.

“I would say without Kemba, and Tristan didn’t play a game with us, we still have a way to go to find our rhythm,” returning center Daniel Theis stated. “Tristan has to find how to play with JT (Jayson Tatum), JB (Jaylen Brown), all those guys. He’s been in the league for a while. He’s a great player to play with. But it’s obviously a different system and everything so he’s probably going to need some time too.”

Time and patience will surely be needed as the team works to cure as many of its preseason and early-season deficiencies as possible. For what it’s worth, Theis is confident that the team will figure it out in the long run.

“it’s about rhythm,” he said. “Just looking at all of our stuff and how we can get better, and then throughout the season when we get everybody back, we’ll find a rhythm and we’ll play Celtics basketball hopefully very fast, and we can be happy and just look forward.”

The C’s will anxiously await the day when they’re fully healthy and playing with a rhythm. For now, that day has yet to arrive, and it may not arrive until spring looms around the corner.

Such circumstances don’t change the long-term goal for Boston – it’s still title or bust. They do, however, give the team realistic perspectives.

The Celtics understand and acknowledge that they aren’t where they need to be to compete for a title right now. The good news is that they don’t need to be there on Opening Night.

It’s a long season, and the C’s are thinking about the big picture and what they could become, not the small picture and what they are today.

“Each team’s different, and we’ll see if we get good enough to be in that (championship) conversation,” said Stevens. “We certainly haven’t been yet, but you shouldn’t be two or three weeks in.”

You see, it’s all about perspective.

Time – not Wednesday’s season opener, not the first week of the season, and not even the first month of the season – is the only thing that will tell the Celtics and the NBA whether or not they’re of championship caliber this season.