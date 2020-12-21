Tremont Waters Hopes to Build Off of Strong Preseason

Tremont Waters is the smallest player on the Celtics’ roster, yet he still managed to make one of the biggest impressions on Boston’s coaching staff during preseason play.

Head coach Brad Stevens singled out the 5-foot-10 point guard as one of the team’s few consistent bright spots throughout its two preseason losses, particularly for his effort during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s 113-89 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

“I did think that our last group did a good job, and specifically orchestrated by Tremont,” Stevens pointed out following Friday’s game. “I thought he was very good really in both games in getting us organized. We can take something from how he’s led us.”

Waters played 24 minutes across those two games, totaling 13 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals, all while committing just one turnover. He also had the second-highest plus/minus rating on the team, finishing with a plus-nine despite Boston being outscored by a total of 33 points during preseason play.

It was refreshing to see how comfortable Waters looked running the offense, especially considering the fact that he only appeared in 11 Celtics games last season. As a two-way player, he spent most of his time with the Maine Red Claws, with whom he averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, while earning G League Rookie of the Year honors.

Heading into this season, the 22-year-old sophomore is hoping to gain more opportunities to prove that he is ready to contribute at the NBA level. However, he’s also being patient in his approach, knowing that every opportunity he gets will have to be earned.

“I'm just coming in this year with a totally different mindset,” Waters said following Monday’s practice. “I'm just gonna focus on controlling the controllables and take everything one day at a time. I'm learning more about life and it's also helped me in the game of basketball.”

Specifically, Waters is learning a great deal from fellow point guard Kemba Walker, whose absence early in the season is something which Waters hopes to help alleviate. Waters, perhaps strategically, sat next to Walker on the bench during preseason play, and he’s also been tapping into the All-Star’s wealth of knowledge during training sessions.

“I try to pick his brain throughout practice,” Waters said. “He obviously does his own thing as far as treatment, getting ready and making sure he’s right. But whenever I do get a chance to step next to him, Jeff (Teague), [Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum], (Marcus) Smart, I just try to ask them, what could I do better to be able to help the team as far as being a point guard and being able to run the team and just running the sets more.”

Due to the nature of this season’s condensed schedule, Waters anticipates that both he and fellow two-way player Tacko Fall will get to spend much more time among their NBA peers, which he believes will be an invaluable experience.

“For us to be able to compete against these high-level guys, be up here and play with the Celtics and actually be around them every day is just going to help us sharpen our tools, keep every tool in our tool bag tight, and just to be able to get better every day,” Waters said. “For me, I'm just going to take everything one day at a time, one practice at a time, one drill at a time and just try to get as sharp as possible. So when the game does come around and I get my opportunity, I'll be ready.”

Waters proved to be ready both times he was called upon this preseason, delivering as one of the team’s few consistent bright spots. And should his number be called at any point this coming regular season, he’ll most certainly be ready again.