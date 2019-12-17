Dodging Doncic Won’t Lighten C's Load By Much in Dallas

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will escape having to face early MVP candidate Luka Doncic Wednesday night, as Dallas’ 20-year-old phenom floor general will miss his second straight full game with a sprained ankle. His absence, however, will not make the matchup much easier for the Celtics, considering just how well the Mavericks have played even when their triple-double machine is not on the floor.

The Mavericks are off to a historic start behind Doncic’s 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. They are scoring an average of 116.7 points per 100 possessions, which is on pace to break Golden State’s record mark of 115.0 points per 100 possessions set just last season.

What’s truly amazing, though, is the fact that even without Doncic in the lineup, Dallas would still have the best offensive rating in the league at 114.7 points per 100 possessions.

“They’re ridiculous,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday morning, just before taking off with the team to Dallas. “They’re extremely well-coached, an incredible execution team. Everybody knows what they do best, and they don’t get outside of it.”

What Dallas does best is shoot the ball. The Mavericks are ranked second in the league in effective field goal percentage (54.9 percent) and third overall in true shooting percentage (58.5 percent). Every player on the team, aside from All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis, has an EFG percentage of at least 53 percent.

“Their percentages as individuals are amazing, when you look at their two-point shooting and three-point shooting,” Stevens said. “They all just make the right read over and over and over. They know who does what best and they all really look for those things in each other.”

That’s why, when Doncic went down two minutes into Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat, Dallas was able to keep chugging along. The Mavs stormed back from a 24-point deficit against the East’s No. 2 seed and forced overtime before falling, 122-118.

If that wasn’t enough to prove themselves worthy without Doncic, the Mavs then traveled to Milwaukee Monday night and halted the first-place Bucks’ 18-game winning streak with a 120-116 victory. Porzingis and Seth Curry took the offensive reins in that game, as they scored 26 points apiece, while also both shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

However, those two aren’t the only ones to keep an eye on. Dallas has nine players who are currently averaging at least 8.0 points per game, meaning just about any man in its rotation can step up on any given night.

“It’s a special offense, and obviously Rick (Carlisle) is a great coach,” Stevens said. “But this is a hard group to play against, no matter if Doncic is playing or not.”

The Celtics were victorious in the first matchup of the season, as they handed Dallas a 116-106 loss on Nov. 11. Doncic was the main thorn in Boston’s side that night, contributing 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, the C’s held Porzingis to just four points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.

Those numbers, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, because this Mavericks offense is the most potent in the league, even without its superstar point guard on the floor. The Celtics are well aware of this as they head down to Dallas. If they can repeat last month’s defensive success, the C’s will have their first season series sweep of the 2019-20 campaign.