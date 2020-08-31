Kemba, Stevens Comment on Legacies Thompson Jr., Robinson Left Behind

BOSTON – One day after a joyous victory by the Celtics over Toronto during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the 2020 calendar year dealt another blow to the basketball world with the passing of former Celtic and iconic Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. News of Thompson Jr.’s death arrived just two days after the passing of former University of Connecticut and Portland Trail Blazers star Clifford Robinson.

Thompson Jr.’s passing became public Monday morning, while Robinson died Saturday, reportedly of lymphoma.

Both men had ties to New England and to members of the current Celtics team. Thompson Jr. was drafted by the Celtics and played his only two NBA seasons for the franchise. Robinson, meanwhile, attended the University of Connecticut and played three seasons under legendary coach Jim Calhoun. Kemba Walker is one member of the Celtics who was impacted by the legacies of both men. He commented on that fact following Monday afternoon's practice.

“John Thompson, he’s a guy you have to appreciate, especially for me and other young, black, African American guys,” Walker said of Thompson, who is viewed as a pioneer with regard to both minority coaching and minority recruiting. “He’s one of the guys who paved the way for so many of us.”

Walker then voiced similar level of appreciation to the former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year, Robinson.

“Cliff, again, for me, is a little personal, because obviously we went to the same university,” said Walker, who attended UConn 20 years after Robinson left for the NBA. “I definitely appreciate him paving the way for a guy like me to be able to go to UConn and play at a high level. He’s one of the guys who made that program what it is.”

While Walker had personal ties to both Thompson Jr. and Robinson, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens only knew Thompson from afar and through Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, who also coached at Georgetown while Stevens was coaching at Butler University.

Stevens voiced that while he only briefly met Thompson Jr. on an occasion or two, he is well aware of the influence Thompson Jr. had on both his school and on the community.

“Georgetown was such a giant,” he said, “and their coach was so impactful and had such a presence. And then when you learn about all of the great things he did off the court, what he meant to the players that played there, what he meant to the school…”

Stevens then trailed off into the memory of seeing Thompson Jr. inside the gym that is named after him while Stevens and the Celtics were practicing on Georgetown’s campus in recent years.

“To see him up there when we were practicing the last few years, and seeing him sitting on that perch, and (me) walking over and nudging somebody like, ‘That’s big John,’” Stevens recalled. “He was a big, big icon in basketball.”

Thompson Jr. played two seasons in the NBA, both for the Celtics, after Red Auerbach drafted him in the third round of the 1964 NBA Draft. He then quickly turned to coaching, which paved the way for his 596 wins at Georgetown, which included the 1984 national championship as well as two additional Final Four appearances.

Thompson Jr. recruited and coached future Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Allen Iverson at Georgetown.

Robinson, meanwhile, averaged 15.6 points per game over four seasons at UConn and led the team to the 1988 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) championship and was a two-time Big East All-Conference Selection. He played 18 seasons in the NBA, including his first eight with the Portland Trail Blazers. Robinson averaged 14.2 points per game during his career and won the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year Award and was a 1994 All-Star.