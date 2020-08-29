C’s Have ‘Plan of Attack’ in Place Following Social Justice Reform Discussions

This week, the NBA as a whole made one of its most impactful statements in league history. In light of the ongoing social injustice occurring within the United States, all 13 of the remaining playoff teams opted to halt basketball activities inside the bubble, so that they could come together and utilize their collective platform to create a league-wide plan of action that could help spark systemic change.

Throughout a series of private meetings, players, coaches, owners, and other league staff members engaged in emotional, thought-provoking dialogue that allowed them to take a step back from their on-court responsibilities as basketball players in order to focus on their social responsibilities as human beings.

Among the reportedly more impactful voices was 23-year-old Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, who has been a leading figure in the fight for social justice over the last several months.

“It’s necessary that we all as athletes play basketball, but there are also things important to us, so we’re trying to balance both,” Brown said Saturday afternoon of the ongoing discussions among himself and his peers. “Having conversations and meetings is all a part of it. I’m actually so proud of our guys for some of the unification that we have shown over the last few days.”

As for what the league has set in motion over the last few days, Celtics coach Brad Stevens filled the media in on that matter following Saturday’s practice.

“First of all, the obvious things that came out of that meeting (Thursday) was the voting initiatives, the PSAs, making sure the focus continues to be on police accountability,” Stevens explained. “Every team has taken to its own initiatives in its own locale. I know for us, we’ve created a huge plan of attack with every member of our organization, where we can be even more focused on allocating our time, resources, and energy in several different areas. Whether it’s voting education, health, criminal justice, whatever the case may be. Everybody is working on that in their own locale and doing so in a way to figure out how best they can help.”

Stevens singled out Director of Player Development Allison Feaster and Vice President of Community Engagement Dave Hoffman for the work they’ve done in helping the Celtics to do their part. As the coach noted, “I feel really good about what the Celtics are doing and what they’re putting together.”

Jayson Tatum felt good about what came out of the player and league meetings, as well, calling it a “step in the right direction” for both the league, and hopefully, for this country. The outcome of the discussions also made the 22-year-old aware of how substantial of an influence the NBA has outside the game of basketball.

“The NBA and the players, when we come together, we’re powerful,” Tatum said. “The things that we want to see changed, we can play a big part in helping that process start. I think we realized that, and the outside world has noticed that as well; how powerful we are when we all come together and fight for what we want to see changed.”

The next step for the NBA is to ensure that these discussions turn into actions. The Celtics will do everything in their power to make that happen.

“We all want to make a difference,” said Stevens. “And we all want to make sure that we’re a part of the solution.”