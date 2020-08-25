Brown Calls for More Support in Fight Against Racial Injustice

On Monday morning, the day after his Boston Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown woke up in his Florida hotel room engulfed in rage. It was then that he first saw video footage of the shooting of Jacob Blake that had taken place the previous afternoon in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Brown watched in horror as Blake, an African American male, was shot at least seven times from behind by the police, as he attempted to enter the driver’s side door of his SUV. Officers had been called to the scene in response to a domestic disturbance. Blake’s father has since reported that his son survived the shooting, but the injuries he sustained resulted in paralysis from the waist down.

“Everything on me was on fire yesterday, waking up to it,” Brown described to the media during a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

What angered Brown was the familiar nightmarish scenario that African Americans continue to endure in the United States, along with the commonplace attempts to minimize such events.

“There is an emphasis in this country on the framing of these instances, such as Jacob Blake,” Brown explained, “‘Well, he was a convicted felon. Well, he had a history of police brutality. Well, he possibly had a weapon.’ This framework is not unfamiliar to people of color and African Americans, nor does it constitute death or being shot seven times.

“The reality is the majority of African Americans and people of color have a history with the police. It comes with the plague of systemic oppression, the lack of education, economic opportunity, housing, etc. Most people of color, most minorities have a history with police. The question that I would like to ask is, does America think that Black people or people of color are uncivilized, savages, or naturally unjust, or are we products of the environments that we participate in? That’s the question I would like to ask America, and America has proven its answer over and over and over again.”

Brown has touched on this topic several times over the last few months and has been one of the most powerful NBA voices in speaking out against racial injustice. He’s led peaceful protests on the matter, he’s been outspoken on social media, and he’s provided a great source of knowledge for his peers to tap into over the last month and a half inside the NBA bubble.

However, as the last few weeks have passed, Brown is sensing a growing complacency around him. He believes there is too much emphasis being placed on basketball and not enough on the more important matters going on outside the bubble.

“In a sense, you kind of feel very helpless here in the bubble,” Brown said. “You kind of feel like you want to do more. I feel like I should be out there protesting like a lot of people are doing right now, but I’m here, in a bubble, playing basketball.

“I do think the NBA has done a great job, initially, to kind of give us the platform to speak on certain things and things like that, but I do kind of feel like it is kind of lessened as the Playoffs have gotten started. Things have kind of diminished.”

The Celtics wing hopes that will change.

“I’m curious to see what creative ways, if people put their minds together, to continue to push these conversations to make me feel more comfortable about playing basketball in the middle of a lot of the things that are going on,” he said. “I know I’m not a politician or an elected official or whatever, but I still care about my community. I still care about what’s going on outside in the world.”

Brown is doing and saying all the right things, but it’s obvious that he needs more support. He appreciates that so many people confide in him and listen to what he has to say, but as a single, young man he can only do so much. He needs others to help put his words into action.

“I would like to see more from the NBA aspect, the teams to partner with and align with more community groups and organizations that have dedicated their time and their life on correcting these issues,” Brown said. “A lot of people come to me and ask me questions – as a 23-year-old people are asking me, ‘Jaylen, what do we do?’ Like, I’m a 23-year-old, I do my research, but they shouldn’t be asking a 23-year-old, ‘Jaylen what do we do?’ There’s a lot of people who have dedicated their lives to this, spent a lot of time. More NBA teams should align with those in the community, and maybe make them a part of their staff – permanently align with them. A lot of our players in this league are African American and come from minority communities. To make us feel comfortable about playing basketball, that’s something that could be talked about.”

Despite the ongoing injustice, Brown is confident in both himself and his peers to help spark change, and they will not stop speaking out until change is made.

“I think the world is going to be different,” he stated optimistically. “My hope is the world is going to be different post-corona, post kind of like this enlightening that’s going on. A lot of things are going to be different. A lot of things that were just moments are becoming lifestyles for a lot people. A lot of people are dedicating their lives and its becoming more into their daily routines, so I don’t think it’s becoming just a bubble thing for us. I think it’s something that we feel strongly about and that the world should feel strongly about too.”