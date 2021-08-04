Langford ‘Progressing Really Well’ in First Healthy NBA Offseason

Romeo Langford is currently in the midst of his third NBA offseason, but for the 21-year-old Celtics wing, it feels like it’s his first.

That’s because for the first time in his career, Langford is experiencing an offseason without having to rehab from an injury. And finally having a clean bill of health, means that he can take on a full load of work and be a complete participant in Summer League, all of which should help him take significant steps in his development.

“It’s my first, real, full summer where I’ve just been able to work out and just work on the things that I need to work on without worrying about anything,” Langford said Wednesday afternoon following Summer League practice in Brighton.

Langford was unable to participate in Summer League during his first offseason after being drafted in 2019 because he was rehabbing from right thumb surgery. The following offseason was spent in a similar fashion, as he recovered from a surgical procedure on his right wrist.

“With those two things I really wasn’t able to shoot as much and work on my shot as much,” Langford noted. “I worked on it a lot, but just be able to catch the ball repetitively and getting a lot of game reps and stuff like that, I’m able to do way more with my hand just because it’s better now.”

Aside from those two major rehabilitation periods, Langford notes how he also dealt with “knick-knack injuries with my hands and my legs” throughout his first two NBA seasons, which played a part in limiting him to just 50 career games to this point.

Yet, during his moments of good health, he was able to display surprising flashes of elite defensive potential and improved shooting toward the end of last season. And now that he’s experienced a prolonged period of good health for the first time, he’s looking forward to showing what else he can do.

“I felt like coming into the NBA I really wasn’t known as a defender, but I felt like I’ve shown that I’m capable of playing defense and playing it pretty good,” the former No. 14 overall draft pick said. “So that’s just an add-on of what I’m capable of doing. And knowing that I’ve been hurt my whole career every summer, and now this is my first summer where I’m not hurt and I’m able to be healthy and have no surgeries and stuff like that, being able to play the whole season, I feel like it’s more so my rookie year just because of the setbacks and things that took place in my career so far.”

Now that he has no injuries to worry about, Langford is focused on having a strong Summer League session in Las Vegas, which is set to begin this coming weekend. It should also help that the Summer squad’s head coach, Joe Mazzulla, has served as Langford’s position coach over the last two-plus years, so the third-year C’s assistant should know exactly how to help maximize Langford’s potential.

From what Mazzulla has seen, Langford has "improved a ton" since the end of last season and is fully invested in maintaining good habits on and off the court.

This will be the first time that Langford will get a chance to play a leading role for the Celtics, and if he can fully seize the opportunity, he could wind up earning himself a significant role in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“I feel like I’m progressing really well,” Langford said. “I feel like I'm making big strides in all the aspects that the team and myself want to work on. Now over the summer, I’m really just focused on getting game reps and just playing my hardest and being healthier and ready for training camp."

Langford was unable to make such a statement in either of his first two offseasons. But now that he’s completely healthy, he can finally start to progress toward becoming the complete player that he and the Celtics believe he can be.