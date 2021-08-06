Celtics 'Very Pleased' With Nesmith's Summer Strides

Aaron Nesmith made a solid impact during his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, despite having little time to prepare between the late-November 2020 Draft and a late-December Opening Night.

But now that he has a full offseason to work with, the 21-year-old wing is hoping it will help him make a substantial leap heading into his sophomore campaign.

Nesmith faced a double whammy of a cram session heading into his first season, which made for a challenging road. For one, his draft class was not afforded the luxury of an offseason, as the 2020 draftees were selected five months later than usual due to the delayed ending of the 2020-21 NBA season, which meant no Summer League and barely enough time to mentally transition into the pros.

The other bit of adversity that the Vanderbilt product faced was that there was nearly a full-year gap in between his last college game and his first professional game due to a foot injury that he suffered the previous January.

As a result, it took Nesmith a while to get going, and he appeared sparingly in just 19 of his team’s first 40 games.

However, as the second half of the season wore on, his confidence and production began to spike – enough so that former head coach Brad Stevens had trouble taking him off the court at times.

By the end of the regular season, Nesmith had become one of the most consistent contributors off the bench. In Boston’s last 14 matchups, he averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from 3-point range, and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line.

“I would say towards after All-Star break is where I got more comfortable, got more confidence in my shot and my ability being out there on the floor,” Nesmith recalled Friday afternoon. “It made everything easier from the defensive side to the offensive side. I started to put a lot less pressure on myself to make shots and to really focus on contributing to the game in other ways and let everything else fall where it may.”

Nesmith has carried that momentum and mindset into this summer, as he has been taking advantage of his first full offseason by working out in Boston and learning new head coach Ime Udoka’s system, all while preparing for his first Summer League.

“It's awesome being able to get all of this time to prepare and being with these guys for longer and definitely learning the new system,” Nesmith said following the Summer Celtics' fourth and final practice before heading to Las Vegas. “So it's been fun. Just trying to work on being a better basketball player all around – passing, ballhandling, my aggressiveness, assertiveness.”

Summer League head coach Joe Mazzulla has seen improvements in each of those areas, of which he attributes to Nesmith’s spike in confidence toward the end of last season.

“Very pleased with where he’s at,” said Mazzulla, who is in his third year with the team. “He’s naturally gotten better because he’s more confident and because he’s had continuity in training camp. I’m impressed with his ball handling. His reads and decision-making have gotten better. Any time a guy looks comfortable on the court, he’s naturally going to get better.”

One of the areas in which Nesmith is feeling more comfortable is long-range shooting, which was his most praised attribute coming into the league. Although it took him a while to get used to his role of coming off the bench cold, it’s something that he has been working on throughout last season and into the summer.

“I’m definitely continuing to work on my shooting and knowing that's my calling card, making sure I can perfect that as best as I can,” Nesmith said. “So I’m just continuing to do that, working on different reads, making sure I can come off cold. I try some days where I'll do my shooting routine, sometimes I won't just to emulate coming off the bench and not getting time to warm up and just having to make my first shot after sitting down for like 15 minutes.”

Nesmith didn’t have time to work on or mentally prepare for such matters heading into his rookie season, which understandably led to a challenging transition, at first. That is one of the reasons why he’s been so dedicated to perfecting his craft this offseason, knowing that putting in such hard work could possibly lead to a role increase this coming year.

“I'm just excited,” he said looking ahead to the 2021-22 campaign. “New coaching staff, new system to learn. Excited for the new roles that could be placed and made for yourselves. I'm excited that I have a year under my belt and I'm experienced. I understand what's coming at me a little bit better. I understand the way the league works and I'm just excited to go and give my best foot forward.”