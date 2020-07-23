If You Dare To Blitz the Celtics, You're Gonna Get Burned

BOSTON – Blitz Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics if you dare, NBA teams. They plan on making you pay.

Brad Stevens and Kemba Walker made it clear during Thursday’s post-practice media session that they expect to put opposing defenses in a bind if they attempt to trap Boston’s top players. The Celtics are loaded with too many other options who can and will exploit such defensive tactics.

“Gordon (Hayward) can. Jaylen (Brown) can. Kemba (Walker) can when he’s out there. Marcus Smart can,” Stevens said. “We should be a hard team to blitz.”

Walker is living on the same wavelength as his coach.

“I definitely agree with Brad on that one,” he said. “If you make the right play, get the ball out of that trap as fast as possible, it’s going to be tough. We just have so much on the perimeter. So many weapons. It can be really tough for the opposing team to blitz us.”

The logic works like this: Imagine Tatum, who has averaged 27.9 points per game over his last 23 contests, is on fire during a playoff game. The opponent decides that its only chance to win is to get the ball out of Tatum’s hands, and so it decides to blitz him and trap him.

It’s then Tatum’s job to read the defense and skip the ball to the open man, a skill he has sharpened more and more as the season has progressed. That pass is likely going to land in the hands of someone like Walker or Hayward, who are current or former All-Stars, Brown, who is a likely future All-Star, or Smart, who owns one of the top assist-to-turnover ratios in the league among guards.

Suffice to say, those players are more than capable of making a scrambling defense pay.

“When it’s four on three coming out of a blitz,” said Stevens, “our guards should all be able to take advantage of that.”

Boston’s attack against blitzes and traps doesn’t end with its perimeter players, however. It has other weapons that will make life even more difficult on opposing defenses.

All of Boston’s big men are skilled – and just to clarify, “skilled” doesn’t only allude to a player who can shoot. Reading defenses and passing are also skills, ones of which the Celtics’ bigs possess.

From starter Daniel Theis, to reserves such as Enes Kanter, Grant Williams and Robert Williams, each big man is capable of making opponents pay when they trap the Celtics – as long as all five C’s on the court are reading and reacting correctly to the situation at hand.

“It’s all going to be about when we’re being blitzed, the recognition of the person with the ball, and the spacing of the people around the ball,” explained Stevens. “If both of those things are good, then we should be a really hard team to blitz, because we have bigs that can finish above the rim on lobs once they get out of there, they can all pass in the middle off the court, and then the guards can all play.”

Stevens is painting a rather grim picture here for opponents, which leads us to point out the following: this coach isn’t one to prop his team or his players up on a hill that is too high for their comfort. He is as straight a shooter as they come.

The fact that he, along with Walker, outwardly discussed his confidence in Boston’s ability to dismantle opposing blitzes and traps holds serious weight. This isn’t fluff. This is fact.

And so the Celtics have an open invitation out to their opponents to blitz and trap their top players once real games resume. Just know, NBA teams, that if you play with fire, you’re gonna get burned.