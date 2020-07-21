Hayward Off to Strong Start in Orlando, Hasn’t Missed a Drill Yet

The handful of Celtics players who had been nursing minor injuries prior to the NBA hiatus seem to have generally benefitted from their time off, as it allowed them to rest up, recover, and get ready for the upcoming playoff run.

Among those players is Gordon Hayward, who had been dealing with soreness in his left foot at various points throughout the season. However, nearly two weeks into practice at the NBA restart site in Orlando, he has shown no signs of ailment, according to coach Brad Stevens, who stated Tuesday afternoon that the veteran wing is “having a good camp.”

“He’s been healthy the entire time,” Stevens told the media during a Zoom teleconference call. “He’s practiced every day. He hasn’t missed a drill in two weeks – he, (Jayson) Tatum, Jaylen (Brown), Marcus Smart, all those guys have been the same way in that regard, which has been really encouraging and we feel very fortunate as we kind of enter this time now where we’re scrimmaging.”

It’s one thing for younger guys like Tatum, Brown and Smart to display such durability and endurance over an extended period of time, but for a 30-year-old, 10-year vet like Hayward to not miss a single drill during the first two weeks of practice is particularly impressive.

The key to accomplishing such a feat was likely Hayward’s own determination throughout the hiatus. He told reporters on July 3 that he had been continuously following a maintenance program over the course of the three-and-a-half-month break.

“I’ve been training pretty much this whole time,” Hayward said. “Not full-go obviously, because I didn’t have a court the whole time, but I’ve been trying to stay fit.”

Hayward added that he had still been experiencing some flare-ups of discomfort in his foot – the same one that he broke nearly three years ago – leading up to the NBA restart. Though, he also noted that he’s in a much better place now than he was when the season was halted in mid-March.

“Everything is definitely a lot better, there’s no doubt about that,” he said upon returning to practice in early July. “So for sure, I’m feeling great.”

Hayward feeling great increases the likelihood of the Celtics playing great, as they rely heavily on his ability to create scoring opportunities for both himself and for his teammates. Boston is 16-4 when he shoots above 50 percent from the field, and it’s also 13-4 during games in which he dishes out at least five assists.

“We’ll continue to play through Gordon as a playmaker, scorer and facilitator for others,” Stevens said. “And like a lot of our wings, we’ll utilize his interchangeability.”

Hayward and the Celtics will have Wednesday off and are scheduled to have one final practice Thursday morning before opening up their exhibition schedule. You can catch him and team in action Friday evening at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston for their first scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder.