Jayson Tatum Continues to Sharpen Competitive Edge

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum’s leap toward superstardom this season didn’t just come to fruition because of his improved skills on the basketball court. What fueled – and continues to fuel – his elevation is the ever-growing competitive edge that he plays with.

For a 22-year-old, Tatum’s confidence is uncanny. You can see it in the ridiculous shots he takes and makes, and you can sense it in the way he approaches crunch-time situations with his calm, cool and collected personality.

Yet, there is also a humble and hungry nature in the way he approaches the game – always having aspirations, never being satisfied, and not allowing any positive or negative outside noise to get to his head.

As the 2019-20 Season wore on, Tatum’s edge grew sharper. As such, he grew right in front of our eyes, first becoming an All-Star before jumping into the conversation of superstardom.

Shortly after entering that conversation, however, the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a four-month hiatus. Carrying momentum over such a long period of inactivity would be challenging for many players, but what should help Tatum continue his upward trajectory when play resumes later this month is that competitive edge of his, which he described ahead of Friday night’s practice in Orlando.

“I know what I think I’m capable of and what I’m striving for, so I think that’s the edge that I have for myself,” Tatum said. “I step on the floor and I think I’m the best player every night. And I think that confidence – I’m sure a lot of guys feel that way – but I think that’s the mindset I take and just knowing that I can do it, and to just keep pushing it.”

In order to keep pushing himself, Tatum takes an open-minded approach which is driven by his constant desire to learn and grow. He also mentally blocks distractions from the outside world which could stunt one’s growth.

“Just challenging myself – I always set new goals,” Tatum said of refining his edge. “Setting the standard extremely high, not caring about what other people think of me, whether it’s really good or whether they think (my play before the hiatus) was a fluke or it was just a short time span. That doesn’t really bother me.”

There’s not much that seems to bother Tatum, but his laid-back personality also has a tenacious interior, which his teammates and opponents have come to know all too well.

During a recent guest appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Enes Kanter described the unique “edge and fire” he sees in Tatum’s eyes on a daily basis.

“Whenever he’s out there – whenever he plays 1-on-1, whenever he plays 5-on-5 – he’s going out there to destroy everybody,” Kanter explained.

The scary thing is that Tatum is capable of achieving such destruction at such an early point in his career. Despite his youth, he has already outdueled multiple established superstars and he has displayed the ability to deliver any type of shot in any situation.

Such accomplishments add fuel to his competitive fire, though, he also won’t allow any achievements get to his head, as he acknowledges that there is still plenty of room for him to grow.

“I know I have a long way to go,” Tatum said, “so I just want to continue to get better every night, every week, every year, and never get complacent.”

Tatum’s hunger seems even stronger now than ever before, as the hiatus seems to have heightened his love and appreciation for the game.

“I’m really just excited,” he said before hitting the practice court in Orlando for an intersquad scrimmage. “I’m enjoying being at practice, seeing the guys, playing with them. This is the most I’ve enjoyed practice since I’ve been in the NBA. I’m just happy to be back playing basketball.”

Back to where he can continue to sharpen that competitive edge of his.