Celtics Reunite at Auerbach Center in Great Physical, Mental Shape

BOSTON – The Auerbach Center was filled with pure joy Wednesday, as the entire Boston Celtics roster made its way through the building on the same day for the first time since the NBA suspended its season in mid-March. After spending three and a half months apart, waiting patiently to see if and when the 2019-20 season would restart, they could finally get back to practicing the game that they love with the teammates whom they love.

“Everyone is just so excited to see each other,” Kemba Walker told media members during a Zoom conference call Wednesday afternoon. “From Day 1 with this team, our vibe and our chemistry was already there for a very long time. So, the first day anybody’s seen anyone, it’s like we were with each other just yesterday.

“That’s just the kind of team we have; we’re all so close. And we’re looking forward to going out there and handling our business.”

Having such chemistry now is more vital than ever for the Celtics, as they embark on a business trip unlike any they have experienced before. Next week, they will leave for Walt Disney World in Florida, where they will play out a portion the remaining 2019-20 regular season in the form of eight seeding games, followed by the Playoffs which are set to begin Aug. 17.

Boston's first seeding game will take place July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks, which gives the Celtics less than a month to get back into basketball shape both physically and mentally.

From a conditioning standpoint, coach Brad Stevens observed that the players have not lost a step, as they all seem to have stayed in great shape during the hiatus.

“They guys look good,” the coach emphasized. “They look good physically and have clearly worked hard to prepare as well as they can.”

Though, as Walker pointed out, there is still work to be done when it comes to getting back into basketball shape specifically.

“You could do all the running you want, but basketball shape is just so different,” the point guard explained. “But we’re getting there, slowly but surely.”

Walker’s physical condition, in particular, had been a question mark throughout the hiatus, considering how he had missed 10 games over the last two months of the season due to nagging left knee soreness. But if one positive came out of the break, it’s that he had plenty of time to heal.

On top of that, Walker feels confident that he will be able to handle the hectic schedule of playing every other day in Orlando, which should be music to the ears of Celtics fans.

“I really, really, really needed that break,” the All-Star said. “It definitely helped me get back to myself and start to feel comfortable on my knee. [The last few months] were a very unfortunate time, but it was in my best interest for sure.”

As far as his team’s best interest at this point, Coach Stevens wants to make sure his players are eased back into things so that they are all healthy and peaking by the time the postseason rolls around.

“It’s important to take care of ourselves and do everything we can to go into the bubble healthy, because I think those first couple of weeks of practice are going to be really important to get our legs underneath us,” Stevens said. “I think our guys have done a great job of staying in shape, but I think once you get into practice and really playing and those types of things, it’s a different kind of level that you have to reach.

“And for us, if we’re not able to pressure the ball, if we’re not disruptive on that end of the floor, then we won’t have a long stay. So we know that’s a huge aspect for us is being in great condition.”

Being in great condition both mentally and physically will be the key to success in Orlando. It appears that in both departments, the Celtics are off to a good start.