C’s Aim to Switch Things Up Against Nets’ Versatile Defense

The Brooklyn Nets are known for their offensive firepower, but in Game 1 Saturday night, it was their defensive versatility that threw the Boston Celtics for a loop.

Brooklyn, with its ability to switch 1 through 5, stifled the Celtics’ scoring output to 93 points, including just 40 in the second half at Barclays Center. Now, Boston is hoping to switch things up, as it aims to put a few more points on the board in Game 2 Tuesday night.

When looking back on Saturday’s 104-93 loss, Evan Fournier confirmed that Boston’s biggest challenge was dealing with the “disruptive” nature of Brooklyn’s switching.

“The offense isn’t the same when the guys in front of you can switch 1 through 5,” Fournier said following practice Monday afternoon. “You can create some advantages with pin-downs, pick-and-rolls and all that, but when they switch, it kind of kills everything.”

In order to prevent their offense from going stagnant again in Game 2, the Celtics will need to make some significant adjustments. Without sharing too much of the game plan, Tristan Thompson touched upon a few things Boston could do differently.

“When teams are switching, sometimes you like to exploit those matchups,” Thompson said. “Especially early in the game you want to, when teams are switching, there's someone out there you can take advantage of. But instead of just isolating them and having the defense set at the boxes and elbows, try to get them in second actions where they're going to have multiple efforts. I think that's the best way to try to attack the switch.”

Of course, there will be some instances when Boston’s skilled scorers will find a matchup that they can take in isolation. But in many cases, constant ball movement will be the key in keeping Brooklyn’s defense off balance.

“We have to keep moving the ball, keep sharing the rock, and we can take advantage of those matchups we are looking for,” said Thompson.

Not only have the Celtics got to move the ball better, but they have “got to move bodies better,” according to coach Brad Stevens.

“They’ve got a lot of long athletic guys, so I don't think that there's a ton of people that you necessarily want to isolate,” Stevens said of Brooklyn's defense as a whole. “There's a lot of prideful, good athletes, individual defenders and I think what you gotta do is you gotta get the ball side to side and cut with pace and do a little bit more of that, obviously, than we did [Saturday].

“And then, it's about making the right read once you get an advantage and being spaced appropriately and all that fun stuff. It all goes together, and we just have to play a little bit better than we did.”

One factor that could help Boston play a little bit better in Game 2 is having two full days off to practice and work on making such adjustments. And based on how their recent training sessions have been going, that could bode well for them heading into Tuesday night.

“I thought the Friday before the end of the regular season was our best practice of the year. I thought the Monday after that was better than that one, and we continued that trend, which is what you want when you're a part of the team,” said Stevens. “You want to have your best moments and be at your best engagement level when your best is needed, and our guys have certainly been very engaged. Now, we’ve got to be able to take that to the court tomorrow.”