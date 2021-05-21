Underdog C’s Plan to Show Their Bite vs. Nets

It’s no secret that the seventh-seeded Boston Celtics are considered to be a heavy underdog heading into their first-round series with the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets. However, it’s also quite clear that the C’s are not daunted by such a label, especially having been through similar situations before.

Throughout his seven years in Boston, Marcus Smart has experienced several playoff matchups as the underdog. And while they haven’t won many of those rounds, the C’s have still shown their bite in every single instance.

Smart expects that to be no different this time around, as he and the Celtics prepare to take on one of the greatest offensive units ever assembled, starting in Game 1 at Barclays Center Saturday night.

“We know the odds are against us, we know what we’re up against,” Smart said following practice Friday afternoon. “This isn’t our first time being up against a Goliath of this matter and being the underdog, so we just got to come out there and play; all the cards on the table, no holding back. At this point, we have nothing to lose, so go out there and just have fun and do it.”

Evan Fournier has also experienced being the underdog, both in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, and internationally with his French National Team. And having won against favored teams in the past, he knows that the key to beating better talent is by playing with better energy.

“When you play the best teams in the NBA, you have to compete,” he said. “You have to show them that everything they’re going to get is hard and that it’s going to be a long series. I think the key for us is the way we’re going to execute our game plan. And obviously, at some point, we’re going to have to make big-time plays.”

Head coach Brad Stevens went into detail Thursday regarding what specific areas his team needs to focus on when it comes to outcompeting the Nets. Most of those areas covered the defensive end of the floor, though he also noted the limited margin of error the team will have on offense.

“They’re the kind of team that you’re going to have to challenge everything,” Stevens said. “You’re going to have to take care of the basketball, you’re going to have to sprint to take away any easy transition baskets. You’re going to have to take away easy baskets on cuts and rebounds because if they are able to add up a number of easy baskets that way, through their motor and energy and lack of playing the right way on our part, then that becomes all the other shots that they make and that becomes too much to overcome.

“So I think you have to, first and foremost, control those controllable as well as you can. Then guard those guys as hard as you can.”

That’s all easier said than done, but these Celtics have done it before.

“They’re a heck of a team,” Stevens said. “But we have some guys in here that have been through some big-time series before and have raised their level to meet the moment on several occasions.”

And there’s no reason to believe that this underdog Celtics team won’t show its bite as well.