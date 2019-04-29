Fear the Defense: C’s Focus on Locking Down NBA’s Top-Scoring Squad

MILWAUKEE – Not many defenses have been able to slow down Milwaukee’s top-ranked offense this season. The Boston Celtics, however, have proven to be an exception on more than one occasion, with Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 blowout being the latest example.

The Celtics broke Milwaukee’s 28-game streak of scoring 100-plus points, as they downed the Bucks, 112-90, at Fiserv Forum. The last time Milwaukee (118.3 points per game during the regular season) was held under 100 points was Feb. 21 against, of all teams, Boston.

What made the Celtics so effective in Game 1 was their ability to contain Milwaukee’s All-Star tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Antetounmpo, who averaged 27.7 points per game on 57.8 percent shooting during the regular season, was limited to 22 points on 33.3 percent shooting Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Middleton, an 18.3 PPG sharpshooter, was limited to 16 points on a 41.7 percent clip.

It’s unusual to hold both of those guys under 25 points in the same game, but the Celtics found a way thanks to their collective tenacity.

“You have to guard those guys as hard as you can,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said Monday morning ahead of Celtics practice in Milwaukee. “Everybody has strengths. You try to make it as difficult as possible. You have to study. You have to understand what they’re trying to accomplish. You have to understand that sometimes even when you’re really good, they’re going to make tough plays, which they both did. So, Giannis is the MVP of the league in my opinion and Middleton basically played seven playoff games against us last year like he was the MVP of the league. So, we have a great deal of respect for both of those guys as well as their other players. But you’re just trying to guard as hard as you can.”

The Celtics guarded Antetokounmpo as hard as they could Sunday afternoon, and that resulted in him logging his second-lowest shooting percentage of the entire campaign. On top of that, the Eastern Conference’s leader in net rating also recorded a game-low plus/minus mark of minus-24.

“I think the whole team was focused on it,” Celtics big man Aron Baynes said of defending Antetokounmpo. “There’s multiples times, we just watched it on film, where everyone was just long, loaded and ready, and you have to be with a player of his caliber. He’s so good at doing what he does and getting into the lane that we have to have a full team focus. It didn’t matter who was on the court, everyone was aware and that’s what we need to continue.”

The C’s also need to continue to contain Middleton, which has been a theme for them in all four matchups this season. Sunday actually marked the only time in which Middleton has shot above 40 percent against the Celtics during the 2018-19 campaign. They have also held him under 22 points during all four meetings.

With that being said, Boston’s players are not oblivious to the fact that Middleton torched them last year in the first round, so they are not letting their recent success get to their heads.

“I think he’s going to come out and be ultra-aggressive next game,” said Jaylen Brown, who served as a primary defender of Middleton. “I’m already mentally preparing myself for that. I don’t think he took enough shots. I think he’s going to take a lot more shots in Game 2 and rightfully so. So, we have to be ready for that.”

As ready as the Celtics were for Game 1, they believe that they can come into Game 2 Tuesday night even more prepared on the defensive end. That means putting the clamps on all of Milwaukee’s scoring options while continuing to make things difficult on its two star players.

“That's another thing we just watched is how much we can still improve if we lock in on everything that we want to do within our game plan,” said Baynes. “Not only just on Giannis, but on all the other players – Middleton, and (Eric) Bledsoe, and all the guys that came in off the bench and made an impact on them yesterday. We can play a lot more solidly as a group and that’s what we’ll look to do.”