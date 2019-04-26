Ainge, Stevens Share Fond Memories of Late Legend John Havlicek

BOSTON – The imprint that John Havlicek left upon the Boston Celtics is well documented and widely recognized. He’s the team’s all-time leading scorer. He helped bring eight NBA championships to the city of Boston. He bridged the gap between two of the organization’s most successful eras. He was the ultimate sixth man and teammate. And, of course, he stole that ball.

Yet, all of what he accomplished on the court for one of the NBA’s most storied franchises pales in comparison to who he was as a human being and what he represented off the court.

“The basketball stuff is the basketball stuff, and he deserves all the credit, praise and adulation that he can get for that,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Friday afternoon at the team’s training facility. “But he’s an even better guy. That’s the bottom line.”

Havlicek passed away Thursday at the age of 79, bringing sadness to the Celtics, to the NBA and to basketball fans around the world.

Those who were fortunate to have seen the Hall-of-Fame swingman play are aware of the influence he created on the hardwood. Those who were even more fortunate to know him as a person understood the impact that he made in all other ways of life.

Stevens was less than two years old by the time Havlicek wrapped up his playing career, so he didn’t have the pleasure of watching Hondo work his magic on the parquet floor. Though, the name was one that Stevens knew well growing up, seeing as his parents were raised in Northeast Ohio and were in middle school when Havlicek helped lead Ohio State to its only NCAA title in 1960.

As basketball became engrained in his life, Stevens grew more aware of Havlicek’s influence on the game. His appreciation for the legend increased tremendously once he became employed by the Celtics and really got to know Havlicek inside and out.

“One of my highlights was my first year here, we were in practice doing defensive drills on one end, and Havlicek just walks in,” Stevens recalled. “From that point on, I got a chance to go to a couple of his events that he held on (Martha’s) Vineyard. And as good as he was as a basketball player and as good as the highlights are, and as good as everybody says he was live, he’s just a better guy. He’s humble – you would have never known that he was a Hall-of-Famer and an all-time Celtic. He was just a proud grandad, dad and husband, and just a really good human being.”

President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge also came to know that side of Havlicek quite well over the years. The pair developed a bond dating back to the start of Ainge’s playing career in the early 1980s.

“When I was a young player for the Boston Celtics, I came in the middle of the season my rookie year and things weren’t going great,” Ainge remembered of what led to his earliest encounters with Havlicek. “I wasn’t getting that many opportunities to play, so he invited me to dinner, he invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel: ‘Be patient, work hard.’ He’s just a guy that really cared.

“He didn’t have a role with the Celtics at that time,” Ainge continued. “He was just a former player, a fan, and it felt like we had some things in common, and I became good friends with him and his wife Beth. I had the opportunity, with my wife Michelle, John, and Beth to go on vacation with him on a couple of occasions. He really was what everybody says; just a great, humble, passionate player, and person, and father, and husband, and all that. As great a player as he was, that’s what stands out when I think of John Havlicek.”

Even those who never experienced the pleasure of having a conversation with Havlicek are aware of what he meant to the Celtics organization.

“I never met him or talked to him,” said 22-year-old wing Jaylen Brown. “But his name – we know who he is, we know what he’s done for this organization. He’s one of those legends that you aspire to be, being a Boston Celtic.”

Having played in a sixth man role throughout the majority of the season, Brown says that Havlicek’s selflessness and energy is something that has motivated him. One of Havlicek’s famous quotes – “It’s not who starts the game, but who finishes it.” – is a saying that Brown lives by.

“I definitely try to tap into some of his energy,” Brown said. “Coming off the bench and having that energy, that aggression that he played with, have to carry that as well. Trying to use some of his leftover energy.”

Havlicek’s energy lingers inside TD Garden, and his number 17, which hangs in the arena’s rafters, serves as a reminder of what every Celtic should aspire to be, both on and off the court.

“I think we all try to live up to the responsibility of the uniform and what it means to the city and what it means to the region, trying to play the right way, prepare the right way and be a good teammate,” Stevens said. “But I think, again, the basketball stuff is the basketball stuff; the legacy that he leaves is a lot bigger than that.”