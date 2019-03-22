Ojeleye’s Unwavering Work Habits Keep Him Ready for Any Opportunity

CHARLOTTE – A warm, sunny, North Carolina spring day awaited Semi Ojeleye outside the Charlotte Hornets practice gym Friday afternoon. Though, when the final whistle of Celtics practice blew, he wasn’t ready to head for the exit doors just yet. Instead, he grabbed a ball and walked over to a vacant hoop in the corner of the gym where he could get some extra shots up with his position coach, Scott Morrison.

Post-practice workouts such as these are nothing new for the pair. Even on his “off days” Ojeleye often seeks out a gym where he can clock in some overtime drills.

“There’s some guys that work pretty hard, and we’ve got a lot of guys that work hard on the team,” Morrison noted after the 30-minute OT session wrapped up. “But I think that if you took a straw poll, I’m pretty sure he would come up as the hardest worker, or at least the one with the most time put in.”

Ojeleye puts in extra time on the practice court so that he can earn more time on the playing court. The second-year wing has yet to carve out a consistent role with the Celtics due to their immense depth on the perimeter, but that hasn’t kept him from pushing ahead.

“I feel like if I just focus on the work, focus on the blessing it is to be in this position, and then from there just try to make the best of each day,” a glistening Ojeleye said as he cracked open a blue Gatorade to rehydrate after his post-practice workout. “Whether that’s getting my workouts in or staying ready, I know I did my job for that day and that’s all I can do.”

At times, that hard work pays off and Ojeleye winds up earning meaningful minutes. Take Wednesday night for example, when the Celtics found themselves shorthanded in Philadelphia, needing his physicality against a tough 76ers team.

Unable to call upon Gordon Hayward (out with a concussion) or Marcus Smart (ejected early in the third quarter), Brad Stevens turned to Ojeleye in the tightly contested rivalry matchup. The 24-year-old wing responded by pouring in seven points on a perfect shooting clip from the field, while also grabbing a pair of rebounds and providing tough defense.

The Celtics wound up falling just short of the 76ers, 118-115, though Ojeleye was one of the bright spots.

“I thought Semi really gave us something,” Stevens said of his effort. “I probably should have put him in at the end of the game and let him play a little bit more.”

Kyrie Irving, who tallied 36 points and nine rebounds during the defeat, was also encouraged by Ojeleye’s contributions.

“He works extremely hard and he deserves to be rewarded so Coach can call upon him” said the All-Star point guard. “So, we just want him to be solid, as he was, and keep playing with that energy.”

Energy is something Ojeleye will never run out of. He enters each game with his gas tank full, and if he’s unable to empty it on the court, he’ll drain it in the weight room later on. That’s why it’s often hard to find Ojeleye at his locker following a DNP at TD Garden – because he’ll be in the adjacent weight room unleashing all of that pent-up energy.

“I feel like I lost a day where I didn’t play, so I’m just trying to get back and keep my conditioning up,” explained Ojeleye, who has seen action in 49 games in which he has averaged 10.4 minutes of playing time. “It’s a long season, and when I get out there on the court, I want to make sure I’m at my best, so I feel like that’s the time to do it.”

For Morrison, it can be hard at times to find Ojeleye’s off switch.

“I try to,” the coach insisted. “Like, sometimes there’s shooting for example: if you’re making all your shots, there’s no reason to shoot for three hours. You could probably get everything you need done in 30 minutes, 40 minutes or whatever the case may be. So sometimes I’ll say, ‘Hey, your shot’s good, you kept up your maintenance, so let’s just call it a day and get some rest.”

Though, it’s second-nature for Ojeleye to want to keep going.

“That’s just kind of how I’ve always been,” he said with a smile. “I feel like it’s helped me to get here, so I don’t think I should change it now.”

With that being said, he has grown more conscious of when he should take breaks. Morrison referenced how Ojeleye tried to play through a wrist injury last season, but in turn, it negatively impacted his shooting.

“He’s a little more open to, if he’s banged up, to go easy this year,” said Morrison. “But he’s still going to do something to improve every day, no matter what it is.”

Ojeleye could see some of that hard work pay off during the final stretch of the regular season, given that a few banged-up Celtics may seek relief during some of the games leading up to the Playoffs. Ojeleye doesn’t feel any pressure in knowing that, because he’s spent all season preparing.

“I knew there’d be opportunities, and they’ve come during the season, and now might be one of those times,” he said. “So [I’ll approach it] the same way I approached the whole season: just trying to do my best every day.”

If he can do that, all of those grueling extra hours spent in the gym will have paid off.