Smart Set to Return Thursday Night After 18-Game Absence

The Boston Celtics are back from the All-Star break, and so is Marcus Smart.

The veteran point guard rejoined his teammates Wednesday afternoon for his first full practice since tearing his left calf muscle on Jan. 30. Afterward, he revealed that not only is he feeling good enough to practice, but he’s also feeling good enough to play in Brooklyn Thursday night.

“Today was the first day to really get out there and play five-on-five and get contact and really press it to the limit, and it felt really good,” Smart said shortly after practice ended. “It was hard to really do stuff over the break, five-on-five, stuff like that. So today was the first time it felt great.

“They cleared me and said if today went well, I’m most likely going to play tomorrow unless something changed. So as of right now, I will be playing in the game tomorrow.”

Coach Brad Stevens later went on to add that Smart will be on a significant minutes restriction at first, but his limited presence should still be of great value.

“He's a guy that knows how to play, plays at both ends of the court, makes us better at both ends of the court, so obviously that's going to help a ton,” Stevens said.

In particular, Smart’s presence should help the Celtics on the defensive end, which was where they struggled most during a 7-9 stretch in February.

“I think many factors went into our downfall, especially on the defensive end," Smart said. "Fatigue, for one. Not having all the players. I think for us, our starting group of me, Kemba [Walker], Jayson [Tatum], and Jaylen [Brown] only played, I think, 28 minutes together total over the course of the season. This season took a lot of bumps and bruises.

"There's a lot of factors into it, but there's no excuse for you to go out there and not give the effort. I think these guys know it. I think they feel it, they understand it.”

Despite the team's struggles, Smart has maintained a proactive attitude which he will look to carry into the games.

“Everyone (on the outside) is looking at the negatives,” Smart said. “But I’m looking at the positives – the things that we can control and fix that are very fixable and controllable – and what I have to do to bring back that energy on the defensive end for us.”

While Smart attempts to help bring back his team’s defensive energy, he’ll also be working on regaining his endurance. Most of his injuries up to this point in his career have been in the upper-body region, which has made it easier for him to maintain a steady conditioning program. However, this particular lower-body injury was tough on him in that it prevented him from staying in tip-top shape.

“It’s different, it’s definitely tough with the calf injury to try to replicate the conditioning level for in-game,” Smart said. “I definitely will be on a minutes restriction to start out and come back and just easing myself into it and make sure that we’re taking on the right precautions to make sure this doesn’t happen again, which is expected from being down a little bit. But being able to get into these games and get back into game shape by playing in the games will help.”

It will be a gradual process for Smart to work his way back into shape, but the tough part is over. He’s officially back and ready to help this Celtics team rebound from a challenging first half of the season and re-establish its defensive identity for the second half.