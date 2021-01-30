Payton Pritchard Working his Way Back from MCL Sprain

When Payton Pritchard felt a pop in his right knee after colliding with Jaylen Brown on Jan. 22 in Philadelphia, he initially feared the worst.

Boston's red-hot rookie point guard had never suffered an injury throughout his high school or college career, so it was a new and unsettling experience for him as he sat under the basket at Wells Fargo Center dealing with both the physical agony from what had just happened and the emotional anxiety from what could lie ahead.

“Instantly I go to the worst,” Pritchard said Friday afternoon of the first thought that went through his mind after falling to the floor. “Your mind is like, ‘I'm done for however long,' so you start to not necessarily panic, but that was the first time [an injury] happened to me.”

Fortunately, it turned out to be a minor injury, despite how bad it looked on the tape. After undergoing imaging on his knee, it was revealed that Pritchard had suffered a Grade I MCL sprain. His expected recovery time: approximately two weeks from the Jan. 23 diagnosis.

If Pritchard could fulfill that estimate, he’d be on track to return right in the middle of next week’s West Coast road trip. And judging by how much he’s ramped up his on-court activity over the past few days, that seems like an attainable goal to reach.

“The last two, three days, I've been on the court, so I'm starting to move and cut and stuff like that,” Pritchard told the media after Friday afternoon’s practice in Brighton. “So I'm getting there. I would say I'm a little over 50 percent. Obviously, this is a process, but each day it's gotten better and better.”

With that being said, Pritchard isn’t looking to rush the recovery process.

“As far as the timetable (for my return) goes, it's really going to be when I feel the best and our staff feels that I'm able to go out there and go 100 percent,” he said. “That's the biggest thing. I'm not trying to go out there if I'm only 80, 90 percent. I want to be back fully.”

For a guy who claims to have never missed a game in high school or college, Pritchard finds himself in unfamiliar territory watching from the sidelines. However, through such a lens, he’s finding new ways to improve by watching and learning from his teammates.

“Through this experience of sitting on the bench, I've been able to pick up the game and find little ways and see things that I probably didn't see while I was playing,” Pritchard said. “For me, it's just a learning experience and sitting over there with the coaches and just talking through things.”

Unfortunately, the injury will prevent him from partaking in tomorrow night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, which he had been looking forward to since he is a West-Coast native. But he knows that there will be other opportunities in the future to face off against Boston’s archrival, so he’s less concerned about what he can't control and more focused on making a full recovery.

“Obviously, playing against the Lakers for the first time would be something crazy,” Pritchard said. “But for me, right now, it's just trying to get back, trying to get healthy and get back to playing.”

Hopefully, when he does get back to playing, Pritchard can pick up where he left off: being one of Boston’s best bench contributors and providing consistent energy in his spark-plug role.