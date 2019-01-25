Irving Appreciative of Opportunity to Rep C’s in Another All-Star Game

BOSTON – Kyrie Irving’s earning of an All-Star selection Thursday night came as a surprise to no one. It’s gotten to the point where the Boston Celtics point guard is a shoo-in participant for the prestigious exhibition game just about every February.

Still, the fact that Irving has amassed so many All-Star nods before even reaching the middle of his prime playing years is something that should garner amazement from any basketball fan.

“Six All-Star games by the time you’re 26 is a joke,” C’s coach Brad Stevens stated Friday afternoon with an impressed raise of his brow.

“That’s pretty special,” he added. “It’s not easy for these guys, and we talk about this all the time, to put on that cape every day. When you’re that consistent and that good for that long, that takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of focus and hats off to him.”

There have only been two times over the course of his eight-year career that Irving has not earned an All-Star selection: his first season, for which he was later named Rookie of the Year, and his fifth season, of which the first two months were missed as he recovered from a broken kneecap that he suffered during the 2015 NBA Finals.

Aside from those exceptions, Irving has made the game with ease every other year.

This season, he earned the most votes among Eastern Conference guards for the third straight year, which will give him the opportunity to start his fourth All-Star game.

Earning such a recognition never gets old for Irving.

“I'm appreciative,” said Irving, who was a full participant at practice Friday, after missing Wednesday’s game with flu symptoms. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent the Boston Celtics and represent the NBA. It's televised all around the world. It's a great opportunity for the best of the best for this season to go out and perform for the fans.”

As for his performance this season, Irving has looked as phenomenal as ever. He’s currently the third-leading scorer among all Eastern Conference guards at 23.2 points per game, and he’s also dishing out the fourth-most assists among like players, averaging a career-high 6.9 per game.

On top of that, he’s shooting a career-best 50.1 percent from the field and is just two tenths of a percentage point off of his career-high 3-point clip of 41.5 percent.

Oh, and Irving’s also having the best defensive campaign of his life, averaging career highs of 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

The most amazing aspect is that Irving is performing at such a high level despite the fact that this is a comeback year from offseason knee surgery.

“I feel like he's healthy, so he's able to showcase more of what he can do,” said teammate Al Horford, a five-time All-Star. “Probably the thing that has stood out to me is that, we all know he can score the ball, but his ability to find the open guy and make the right play, just continuing to do that at a high level.”

As high of a level as Irving has played at, Stevens is hesitant to say whether or not it’s the best he’s ever seen the point guard play.

“I don’t think that’s fair to say that about him,” the coach said. “He’s been so special for so long, I think he continuously gets better and, yes, you want to certainly say that, but he’s the same guy that gave us 41 in Game 4 of the playoffs a couple years ago (when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers). He’s an incredible player and hats off to him for getting another All-Star Game.”