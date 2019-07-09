Summer Celtics Advance to 2-0 with Win Over Cavs

LAS VEGAS – The Boston Celtics have opened up Summer League play in Las Vegas with a. 2-0 record after downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 89-72 Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

For the second time in as many games, Boston took control of the contest midway through the first quarter and never relinquished its lead. The C’s strung together a 13-2 run to take a 22-14 lead with 2:52 remaining in the opening frame, and they maintained a lead for the remainder of the contest.

Boston outscored Cleveland 20-10 during the fourth quarter to put the game away and advance to a perfect 2-0 record.

The key to Boston’s dominant fourth quarter was its ability to control the paint. The Celtics did not allow Cleveland to score a single point in the paint during the final period. Meanwhile, the C’s scored 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting inside the lane during the fourth.

Boston also shut Cleveland out in second-chance points and fast break points over those final 10 minutes of the game.

While the fourth quarter decided the final outcome, Boston’s balanced scoring attack is what carried the team throughout the game. Its balance has quite possibly been the team’s greatest strength through two games.

All 13 players on the roster scored during Monday’s game, including 10 who scored at least five points. Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall led the way for Boston with 14 and 12 points apiece, respectively. They were two of four Celtics who scored in double-figures.

The C’s shot an impressive 46.8 percent from the field on the night while limiting the Cavs to just 33.3 percent shooting. It is atypical for Summer League teams to shoot the ball so efficiently, but Boston’s balance and overall skill level has allowed the team to consistently play at a high level on offense.

Through two games, Boston is averaging 92.5 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field. Its opponents are averaging 77 PPG on 35.5 percent shooting.

The Celtics are scheduled to complete a back-to-back at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night when they take on the Denver Nuggets. Denver is 1-0 in Las Vegas.