Bucks Throw First Punch, C’s Eager to Deliver the Next

BOSTON – The Milwaukee Bucks delivered the first punch of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday afternoon, outmuscling the Boston Celtics to a 101-89 victory at TD Garden.

The defending champs showed up with a purpose on the defensive end, guarding the Celtics with full-court pressure and also clogging the lane while limiting Boston to just 20 points in the paint and a franchise record-low 10 2-point field-goal makes.

“They did a really good job getting into our guys, making sure that guys weren’t getting any easy looks and meeting our guys every time at the rim,” said Al Horford, who finished with a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. “There’s a reason, obviously, why they were the champs last year: that level defensively that they have. So you have to give them credit. They definitely were the better team tonight.”

Boston shot a season-low 33.3 percent from the field, including just 29.4 percent from inside the arc. It was far more efficient from beyond the arc, where it connected on 18-of-50 for a 36.0 percent clip.

With 21 points, Jayson Tatum was the only Celtic to reach the teens in the scoring column.

While those are not the prettiest numbers, there is a bright side to the rough performance: the Celtics only lost by 12 points despite having their worst shooting effort of the season. It can be said with near certainty that they won’t see a performance like that for the rest of the series, so things can only go up from here.

“I felt it’s, in a way, good to get this dud out of the way offensively,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “To lose a 12-point game when we played that poorly offensively, I think, bodes well for us.”

It already started boding better for the Celtics toward the end of the game when they began driving and kicking to wide-open 3-point opportunities. The Celtics knocked down three shots in that manner during the fourth quarter, and that’s exactly what Udoka wants to see more of: multiple penetration efforts and multiple paint touches per possession that can help produce open scoring chances.

There were far fewer lapses for Boston on the defensive end, as it held the Bucks to a 41.1 percent clip from the field. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shot just 9-of-25 (36.0 percent) from the field in a 24-point effort. He finished one point behind Jrue Holiday for the scoring lead, though even Holiday didn’t shoot well, posting an 8-for-20 (40.0 percent) clip from the field.

Boston made six more three-pointers than Milwaukee, despite finishing with nine fewer field-goal makes in total. Where the Bucks had a massive advantage was in the points-off-turnovers department; they converted 18 Boston turnovers into 27 points, while the Celtics scored just six points off 14 Milwaukee turnovers.

Although Milwaukee dealt the first blow, the Celtics believe that it was far from a knockout punch. They’ve been here before and they know that a lot can happen over the course of a seven-game series as teams adjust and improve on the fly.

“The series is not won or lost off of one game, especially not Game 1,” said Tatum. “Give them credit: they were the better team today, they played better than we did and they deserved to win. Watch film, get your body right and get ready for Game 2. Play better, it's as simple as that.”

Tatum said that he and his teammates need to be stronger with the ball moving forward, not get sped up by Milwaukee’s defense, and must be more decisive overall on the offensive end. If they can do all the above in Game 2, while maintaining their defensive pressure on the other end, the C’s will be in a great position to tie the series up Tuesday night.