Game 2 Comeback ‘A Humongous Team Win’ for Celtics

BOSTON – If you thought Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating heroics from Game 1 would mark the peak of excitement for the Boston Celtics in their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, think again.

Because that was just the appetizer.

Game 2 packed a punch of its own, though this was more of a dramatic slow-build compared to Sunday’s heart-palpitating finish, as the Celtics rebounded from a slow start to pull out a 114-107 win at TD Garden, giving them a 2-0 series lead.

While Tatum was the star in Game 1, there was no singular standout in Game 2. Seven different players scored in double-figures, led by Jaylen Brown’s 22-point effort. Meanwhile, the Nets had the game’s top two scorers in Kevin Durant (27 points) and Bruce Brown (23 points), yet they still couldn’t pull off the win.

“This was a humongous team effort, a team win,” said Jayson Tatum, who tallied 19 points and a game-high 10 assists. “This was an ugly game, especially in the first three quarters. I wasn’t shooting the ball well at all. JB started taking over late, but Grant (Williams), (Marcus) Smart, Al (Horford), (Daniel) Theis, (Derrick) White, Payton (Pritchard) – everybody contributed. This was a well-rounded, team win. We needed everybody. Everybody that played brought something to the table.”

Brown claimed that “the heroes of this game” were Williams and Pritchard, who came off the bench to combine for 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Williams just about single-handedly kept Boston in the game early on, while Brooklyn loaded up on the Jays. He led the C’s with 13 points in the first half, during which they were outscored 65-55.

“Our backs were against the wall a little bit in the first half,” said Brown, “we had some trouble getting it going, and Grant made play after play.”

Williams finished with a playoff career-high of 17 points on a perfect shooting line of 4-for-4 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. His physicality on the defensive end also played a critical role in slowing down Kevin Durant, who struggled for the second straight game with a 4-of-17 shooting effort from the field.

“It’s definitely satisfying, but something I know I’ll have to keep working with it,” Williams said of his standout effort. “One game doesn’t dictate a series; one game doesn’t dictate your performance in the playoffs. It’s about staying consistent and being a reliable guy. Tonight was that, and I’ll try to continue that way.”

Pritchard also proved to be a reliable weapon, as he poured in 10 points during the second half on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from inside the 3-point arc.

Eight of those points came during the fourth quarter alone, which equaled the combined point total of Durant and Kyrie Irving during the final frame. That was also Boston’s best period of the night, as it outscored Brooklyn 29-17 to close out the game.

Despite playing only 15 and a half minutes, Pritchard managed to produce a game-best plus-15 during that span. The second-year point guard has learned to embrace his role off the bench, serving as a microwave scorer when the C’s need a boost.

“It’s not an easy job,” Pritchard said, “but whatever you get out there, you gotta go out, play hard defense, knock down your shots, make plays, and what you get, you get. So, just keeping that mindset.”

As for the team’s mindset, it could not be in a more confident state. The C’s have produced two statement wins right off the bat in this series, and they’ll roll into Brooklyn Saturday night with all cylinders firing from the starters to the bench, looking to take a 3-0 lead.