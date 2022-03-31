Boston’s Battle vs. Miami a 'Good Test Playoff-Wise'

BOSTON – Blowing out good teams on a consistent basis over the past couple of months has been a significant morale booster for the Boston Celtics. But as they get ready for the playoffs, the most beneficial games are the ones that they must fight through from start to finish, which is exactly the type of matchup they had with the Miami Heat Wednesday night.

Miami and Boston entered the night one game apart in the Eastern Conference standings, representing the No. 1 and 3 seeds, respectively. The nationally-televised matchup at TD Garden lived up to the billing, as it consisted of 16 lead changes and nine ties. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, when the Heat finally got an edge on the C’s after shifting to a zone defense, that Miami pulled away for a 106-98 win.

Despite the loss and being outscored 27-15 in the fourth quarter, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka thought felt that it was a great challenge for his team with the postseason just around the corner.

He told them after the final buzzer, “Every game is not going to be easy. You aren't going to win every game by 20 points but keeping your composure when you miss some shots or there are some non-calls, playing through that, this was a good test playoff-wise. This is what it's going to be like coming up in a few weeks here, so every game is not easy.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra felt similarly about the grind-it-out nature of the game, especially after being blown out by the Celtics by a combined 47 points in their previous two meetings earlier in the season.

“It was just great competition,” said the longtime Heat coach. “I think there’s deep respect between the two organizations. It’s hard not to notice what Boston’s been doing the last three months. They really defend at a high level, as you can see by a lot of the turnovers that we had. And then they do a great job offensively, getting their two main scorers in places where they can be successful and everybody else plays off of that."

Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum gave Miami problems throughout the night. Brown scored Boston’s first 11 points and finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists. Tatum tallied 23 in the scoring column, which included a 9-of-12 effort from inside the 3-point arc. However, he wasn’t able to get off his typical high volume of shot attempts because Miami loaded up on him with two or three defenders throughout most of the second half.

It was also a good test for the Celtics in seeing how they'll adjust to being without Rob Williams, who is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing a successful partial left knee meniscectomy Wednesday morning. Even though they missed Williams, the C’s still did an admirable job around the basket, limiting Miami to just 34 points in the paint.

In the frontcourt, Al Horford stepped up with a game-high 15 rebounds, while Daniel Theis poured in 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting effort.

“We missed some opportunities, had some turnovers trying to force some passes tonight, but Daniel had a great game overall,” Udoka said of Theis' exceptional effort. “You can see his growth, what he's doing the past few games. It's going to be important going forward.”

It’ll also be important to have a few more games where the Celtics have to buckle down late in the fourth quarter and figure out how to grind out a win. Although Wednesday night’s matchup didn’t work out for them in that aspect, at the very least, it provided them with a physical, playoff-like challenge against a contending team, one from which they can study and learn as they prepare for the postseason.

“It was good for our team to be in this position,” said Horford. “They’re a playoff team and this is a great time for us to continue to find ways to get better. You always obviously want to win, but I just think it's good; we haven't been in one of these in a while in the fourth and I think for us, the key is gonna be looking at this game tomorrow, seeing how we can improve and get better, and move on.”